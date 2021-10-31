Column: Will it be easy to sue ghost kitchens?

What does this even mean?

If I were to order from there and became ill to the point where a lawsuit was something I’d consider, who could I potentially successfully sue? While that’s not a simple question to answer, there is significantly more ambiguity and complexity when measured against the same process with a traditional local restaurant.

Yet we need to get ready, as the “restaurants” of the future are going to take all shapes and sizes, few recognizable as traditional eateries.

The food show, Munchies, recently did a segment on a Toronto noodle shop that has gone viral (in the good way) for its healthy and delicious East Asian meals. Not only is this soup dispensary, for lack of a better term, in a storage unit behind the hair salon owned by the same person, its food is made in a ghost kitchen.

In a fascinating business model tweak, all of the food is prepared in the ghost kitchen then packaged in a way that it can be made ready to serve through rapid sous-vide preparation. The storage unit isn’t even close to being equipped as any food cart is — it’s basically for refrigerating and quick final preparation and presentation.