Column: Why is the trauma of Camp Scott murders true-crime entertainment?

When my grandmother picked me up from the Girl Scout Service Center on June 13, 1977, I had no idea why we had to come home after less than 24 hours at Camp Scott.

No one told us why; the staff let rumors run rampant among the 120 girls there. They wanted our parents to tell us what happened. This was a very smart, instinctive leadership decision, but I wouldn’t understand why for a long time. I was 10. It was my first time at camp.

My distraught-looking grandmother picked me up because my family was away. We got my gear and went directly to her greenish-brown Chevy Impala.

Moments later at a stoplight, I asked her what happened. “Oh, honey.” She was crying. “Three girls were killed at your camp last night.”

How could that be? “Killed?”

The tears on her cheeks remained while she accelerated through the green light. At camp? While I slept? She and my parents decided that the quickest way to be reunited was to fly me to Dallas, where they were attending a conference.

Not long after, Grandma and I were in the Tulsa airport. We walked past one of the newspaper stands. In huge letters across the top of the paper the headline read: THREE GIRLS SLAIN. Seeing that troubled me. How could it already be in the news?

I didn’t even understand what had happened yet, and I had just been there. But I knew even then that this was so much bigger than anything I could comprehend, like the size of the universe — terribly, disturbingly big like that.

Beloved by generations of young girls and women, the camp closed forever that day. Girl Scout camping would never be the same again. We were never the same again.

Some might say we were “lucky” to have survived, but we don’t always feel that way. And we remain devastated at the loss of Lori Farmer, Michelle Guse and Denise Milner. We grieve for the families.

For many formative years of my childhood, I lived with the media reminding me every year of the Camp Scott murders. My proximity, combined with anniversary media segments, trained me to fear the world in which I lived.

It takes diligence to manage that old terror. I am still trying to understand what happened when I was 10 — that evil, that violence — and the rippling effect it has had on the lives of the women and girls who were actually there.

Many of us lived with undiagnosed PTSD for decades. I became a history professor who studies childhood, gender, trauma, and rape culture.

Over a span of 25 years, I interviewed staff and leaders at the council, sought out Girl Scout survivors who would share their life stories. I documented how they learned, despite the trauma, to thrive in a world continuously validating their fears, a world that ultimately came to use such crimes as entertainment.

The new ABC/Hulu series, "Keeper of the Ashes," missed an incredible opportunity to tell a deeper, more complex story.

Besides defiling the name of one of our most treasured Girl Scout campfire traditions, under the guise of “getting the killer,” “dispelling rumors” and “bringing closure,” filmmakers rustled up a hometown celebrity with tangential connections to the crime, focused on law enforcement and tried to make a lot out of a little bit of new information. The rumors never mattered.

Girl Scouts survivors who faced their fears of the outdoors and grew up to be social workers, nurses, teachers, professors and therapists just aren’t that captivating. In a culture steeped in constant violent tragedies, our lives aren’t that special.

It wouldn’t be entertaining to learn about the long arc of the lives changed by this tragedy; viewers wouldn’t find any fun in watching the sharing of that pain and loss. There would be no closure.

Violent, murderous crimes permeate every news cycle now. Have we become so collectively traumatized by constant mass shootings, rape and violence that we don’t realize these shows are numbing us to it? Do they make viewers feel good, or lucky, or safe?

On behalf of many Girl Scout survivors of Camp Scott, I can say that 45 years on we still don’t understand a few important things.

Why do we have the obsession with trauma, assault and murder of children as entertainment? Why, when a courageous few of us shared the lifelong impact of this experience with ABC/Hulu filmmakers, was any hint of the fullness our stories cut from four hours of content? And, finally, why would anyone think this documentary would bring closure?

We are coming up on camp season. What cruel and thoughtless timing.

Amy Sullivan grew up in Tulsa and is a history professor at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.

