Column: Why aren't federal agencies helping to Build Back Better?

Similarly, the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration focuses on “innovation, emerging technologies, intellectual property — and data.” This betrays a glaring lack of concern for the production side of digital technologies.

The EDA simply aims to “Strengthen IP protection” and “Advance Innovation.” However, R&D that the agency funds often ends up being manufactured overseas.

There’s also the recent CHIPS for America Act, which aims to stimulate domestic research and development for semiconductors. Unfortunately, the legislation fails to sufficiently require chipmakers to locate new production in the U.S. And that perpetuates America’s longstanding pattern of inventing groundbreaking technologies — like solar panels and computer chips — and then manufacturing them overseas.

The federal government spends roughly $600 billion annually on procurement. Spending that taxpayer money specifically on American-made products rather than imports could provide a huge boost for domestic companies. But too often, federal agencies simply purchase the cheapest possible goods, regardless of where they’re made.

Most industrialized nations take a different approach. They use government procurement to support their own factories.