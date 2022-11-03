Column: What's so bad about a little political hyperbole?

Politicians and commentators often make exaggerated claims. They may talk about the “culture wars” or how politics is beset by “tribalism.” Most of us recognize that these statements are not literally true: They are hyperboles.

We may feel passionately about cultural issues but understand that we are not engaged in armed conflict over them. We may have an affinity toward those who share our political views but know that our allegiances are not ascriptive traits conferred at birth.

Most of us also realize that the claim that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump is hyperbolic. We know the allegation is false, because more than 50 lawsuits asserting a rigged election have been dismissed in federal and state courts. But the claim is a useful rhetorical ploy, given the polarization of our time.

Unlike other political exaggerations, however, the myth of a stolen election is uniquely threatening to democracy.

The distinction between regulative and constitutive rules can help us understand why the election lie is dangerous.

Regulative rules control or order something that already exists. For example, we can alter the rules on pass interference in football. That might cause the style of play to change, but we will still be playing football.

By contrast, constitutive rules create the thing itself. If we modify how the pieces move in chess, we will no longer be playing chess. We would have created a different game.

In the realm of political discourse, exaggerations usually target regulative aspects of politics. Amid the culture “wars,” some people want to restrict the ability of same-sex couples to marry. Other people believe adolescents should have access to gender-affirming care. Strong views on these issues can spawn inflamed and embellished rhetoric.

Yet as intense as these overstatements may get, they do not target the foundation of our political system. To be sure, we could debate whether the ability of same-sex couples to marry makes our country more or less democratic. Nevertheless, as laws and regulations surrounding same-sex marriage have changed, the U.S. has remained a steady democracy.

By contrast, the claim of a stolen election directly threatens our democracy. The myth implies that our electoral system cannot produce the correct outcome.

It suggests that people may need alternative means — such as armed force — to install the rightful people into public office. If that happens, we would have altered the constitutive rules of our political system. The U.S. would no longer be a democracy.

Politicians also imperil democracy when they equivocate about whether they will accept election results. These hedges are unnecessary, because they are implied in any election. If a candidate loses because of demonstrable election fraud, one would expect them to object.

Fortunately, rigorous studies of voter fraud in the U.S. demonstrate that it is rare and typically accidental, rather than nefarious. Candidates’ equivocations do not arise from credible concerns: They are ploys to suggest that our democratic system is untrustworthy.

Winston Churchill once remarked that “Democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried.”

His quote reminds me of something I learned as a newlywed while watching Dr. Phil. He said that when you find yourself bickering with your spouse, you can get mad and even say things that you may later regret. But you should never question the solidity of your marriage, because that can cause things to spiral out of control. Dr. Phil’s remark has stuck with me through twenty years of marriage.

Some politicians and commentators question whether we — Democrats, Republicans, and the unaffiliated — should remain in our political marriage. Yet divorce would not be from our political opponents. It would be from democracy itself. As someone who has researched and taught on non-democratic systems, the alternatives frighten me.

One should not casually invoke myths and lies that imply another political system may be needed without describing how it would be constituted.

Ryan Saylor is an associate professor of political science at the University of Tulsa.