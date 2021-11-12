Column: What's First, Their Nuke or Ours?

Rather than focus on global denuclearization, policymakers wonder whether the U.S. should wait for some other country, maybe Russia, which has well over 6,000 nukes, 700 more than the U.S., or China, which has about 300, or North Korea, which has a few dozen, to conduct the first nuclear strike before firing back in kind.

Some are asking, why give Russia or China the advantage of a first strike when the Americans should force the surrender of one or both of them by striking first, as at Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

This debate is insane.

Regardless of who struck first or second or third or fourth, the devastation would be so enormous as to jeopardize the survival of billions.

“Should we continue to fight,” Hirohito warned, “not only would it result in an ultimate collapse and obliteration of the Japanese nation, but also it would lead to the total extinction of human civilization.”

Those words ring true today. Nuclear weaponry by now packs far more power than in 1945. North Korea’s sixth, most recent nuclear test, in September 2017, was several times more devastating than the Hiroshima bomb.

The U.S., Russia, and China all have warheads capable of wiping out major cities far larger than Hiroshima or Nagasaki.