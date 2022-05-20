Column: What is the architecture of Tulsa reflecting?

Many quotes abound regarding what architecture is or isn’t. One belief is that architecture reflects its society.

The architect I. M. Pei said, “Architecture is the very mirror of life. You only have to cast your eyes on buildings to feel the presence of the past, the spirit of a place; they are the reflection of society.”

What is Tulsa’s current society — defining our culture and values — if one looks only at the reflections created by some of Tulsa’s recent and past architectural creations?

The first thing I see is a culture that is not comprised of just spectators; we are active in getting out to explore new opportunities. There are many exciting venues for food, entertainment and living.

The new developments within Tulsa’s “districts” — Arts, Blue Dome, West End, Pearl, Greenwood, Cherry Street, Brookside — each provide new locally owned dining opportunities often using local ingredients, sometimes uniquely Tulsa.

New “urban” living spaces are being built that contribute and support each unique district. The Gathering Place, Guthrie Green, Riverparks, Tulsa Botanical Garden and the Tulsa Zoo provide outdoor opportunities for all of us to participate and gather together, which ultimately impacts Tulsa’s cultural fabric.

I see a culture that treasures our performance, music and visual arts heritage. The Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan Centers, OKPOP, Church Studio, BOK Center, Tulsa Theater, Cain’s Ballroom and the many other live music venues promote our music scene and reflect Tulsa’s rich musical heritage.

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Spotlight Theatre and Tulsa’s other live performance venues reflect the importance that our community places on the performing arts. The Philbrook Museum, the upcoming new Gilcrease Museum, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, the many other visual arts organizations, and the art galleries that support them reflect Tulsan’s commitment to the visual arts.

I see the reflection of a diverse culture that is learning about its entire past — including the violent part — to be able to move forward together. The Tulsa Historical Society presents all of Tulsa’s past and showcases it in exhibits that are both relevant and engaging.

The reflections created by some of the new venues are still being formed, but a light is being brought to a subject that has been dark for too long. Greenwood Rising, John Hope Franklin Park and the continued revitalization of Black Wall Street reflects a culture on the path to examining our common past to better understand each other.

I see a culture with a desire to help those most vulnerable and in dire need of assistance. Many recent projects provide aid, relief, support and assistance to many Tulsans who would otherwise be ignored. Those being helped include broken families, victims of abuse, homeless people, people who are mentally ill, people with physical challenges, those who are hungry and many others that are considered Tulsa’s most vulnerable.

Tulsa’s numerous philanthropic foundations generously contribute to the construction of a variety of community service facilities. They each reflect Tulsa’s desire to look after each other and to provide help when needed.

The architect Denise Scott Brown said, “Architects can’t force people to connect, they can only plan the crossing points, remove barriers and make the meeting places useful and attractive.”

The societal demands of Tulsans are what drive the projects that are being built today. Let’s keep our eyes open to the reflections made by the current and future architecture of our city — to make sure we are the society we want it to be today and into the future.

