Column: What happened when 12 Tulsa 8th graders gave away $10,000?

Last fall, a unique youth project came together that closed the gap between donors and the projects they fund. The result holds lessons for overall stakeholder impact.

The Monroe Philanthropists pilot program grew out of a partnership between our two organizations, the Ed Darby Foundation and Tulsa Changemakers. Our combined 30 years of experience in the nonprofit sector has shown us the necessity of authentic partnership with the people and communities we wish to make a difference.

This is obvious for the nonprofits doing the work on the ground; your work is more effective when working hand-in-hand with the people who are living the challenges you seek to remedy. However, this has not always been so obvious for the philanthropic community.

The traditional grantmaking process is often one of significant distance between financial decision-makers and beneficiaries.

That's why our organizations sought a youth-led philanthropy program where 12 students in the 8th grade from Monroe Demonstration Academy in Tulsa Public Schools designed and executed their own philanthropic process with $10,000.

Ed Darby Foundation provided the funds, Tulsa Changemakers facilitated the process in partnership with Monroe leadership, and the students made the decisions.

We were blown away by the impact of the program on the Monroe community and the participating students. And, we’re enthusiastic about what this could mean for other projects.

Here are our top three takeaways about what happened when Tulsa Monroe 8th graders gave away $10,000:

• Their giving was highly relevant.

The Monroe Philanthropists identified six topics as most important to the Monroe community, multiple of which we believe only a student would be able to identify. Topics included basic needs, menstrual products, classroom supplies and décor, youth voice, special events and mental health.

The students’ choice to include menstrual products is one example of identifying a genuine problem not on adults’ radars. They identified that high-quality products with options for different needs were not available. Also, the process for acquiring the menstrual products was uncomfortable and inconvenient.

In response, the Monroe Philanthropists met with district leadership to advocate for higher-quality products, partnered with school leadership to improve access and purchased quality tampons, pads and panty liners for the school. This work met a need, empowered students, and brought awareness to school staff and leadership and district leadership.

• The students cultivated a deep sense of ownership.

The Monroe Philanthropists felt intimately responsible for the outcomes of their dollars and were willing to go the extra mile when a topic called for it.

One example is their response to many of their peers struggling with basic needs. They launched a pantry to hold food, clothing and hygiene products at Monroe. They held a drive to fill it, collected 608 items and purchased additional hygiene products.

To incentivize giving, the Monroe Philanthropists rewarded the winning class with a movie and snacks.

The students spent hours cleaning out the closet for the pantry, collecting and organizing items, and partnering with administration around the planning and execution of the reward.

These efforts illustrated to the Philanthropists that it takes more than dollars to meet a need. They learned that it takes collaboration, sweat equity and teamwork — lessons they’ll leverage for continued impact throughout their education and beyond.

• Students had a highly meaningful developmental experience.

At the conclusion of the project, students completed a survey. All 12 participants reported that Monroe Philanthropists helped them feel more confident in their ability to lead and influence change in their school and/or community. All 12 reported that Monroe Philanthropists helped improve their leadership skills.

School leadership observed development, too.

Principal Rob Kaiser said, “The Monroe Philanthropists program created an environment that truly empowered our students to be the voices and leaders of our school. When we started Monroe Philanthropists students were shy and would randomly in passing ask to meet with me about some ideas.

"By the end of the program students were scheduling meetings with my secretary, bringing pre-made agendas, sending surveys, and being the voice for the students. I have yet to see another program truly empower students like Monroe Philanthropists has, and it has not only given students voice, it has also made them the leaders of their community and that has been so very special.”

The theory behind a participatory grantmaking process like Monroe Philanthropists is that if the people closest to the target community have power to decide or help decide on fund distribution, then the philanthropic effort will be more effective.

Efficacy is increased because the giving is more relevant; those doing the giving develop through the process, and projects are sustained by a community that feels ownership.

We are enthusiastic about the results of the Monroe Philanthropists pilot because it supports this theory. And, it inspires a vision for what’s possible with stakeholder engagement across countless domains and in partnership with all kinds of communities.

In business, how could products and services improve with increased partnership with current or potential customers? In government, how would decision-making and systems of accountability improve with increased citizen participation?

In philanthropy, how much more effective could we be by partnering with the people we are striving to impact?

Alex Paschal is the program manager of the Ed Darby Foundation, and Andrew Spector is a co-founder and program director of Tulsa Changemakers.