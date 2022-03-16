Column: What are Russian soldiers fighting Ukrainians for?

War always generates a battle of narratives to explain — or justify — the actions of an invading army. Although it may take years to reach a full understanding of the motivations for Russia’s invasion, the competing explanations for the war in Ukraine are already clear. They differ in terms of whose interests are paramount: Ukraine’s, Russia’s, or Putin’s.

Paradoxically, Moscow’s official line is that Ukraine’s interests are supreme.

In this view, Russian troops are liberating Ukraine from Nazis and militarists who have been holding the country hostage since 2014, the year of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Casting Russia as the savior of oppressed people in Ukraine may seem little more than a crude rationale for aggression. Yet the lack of planning for the spirited Ukrainian resistance suggests that many in Russia’s political and military leadership believed that Russian troops would be welcomed as liberators.

Other narratives highlight the ways in which the war in Ukraine advances Russia’s interest.

The first, geopolitical in nature, argues that Russia seeks to incorporate Ukraine to protect its flanks from further encroachment by NATO. This position is driven by classic Great Power concerns for buffer zones and a sphere of influence, which shrunk dramatically with the fall of the USSR.

Russia chose to intervene before Ukraine integrated more fully with Europe, at a time when the European Union, NATO and the United States appeared to lack the unity and will to respond effectively to an invasion.

The second narrative emphasizing Russia’s interests is grounded in cultural kinship. This perspective leads Vladimir Putin to present himself as the protector of the Russian world, which includes not just Russian citizens but all ethnic Russians, Russian speakers and “compatriots” living in the vast territory of Eurasia.

For Putin, cultural borders are as important as political ones, hence his comment last year that “Russians and Ukrainians were one people — a single whole.” In his reasoning, an invasion of Ukraine is a means of regathering ethnic brethren into the Russian fold.

There is a less-discussed narrative that centers entirely on the benefits this war presents to Putin and his lieutenants, rather than what it can bring to the Russian state.

The longest-serving and most powerful leader in Moscow since Stalin, Putin has for almost two decades fulminated against democratic revolutions in his part of the world, including the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004. In response to these revolutions, Putin has introduced increasingly draconian policies at home to ring-fence his regime and shore up his personal power.

An independent, democratic, and prosperous Ukraine would limit Russia’s Great Power ambitions, but it would in no way pose a threat to Russia as a country.

On the other hand, it would represent a potentially existential threat to the Putin regime. Putin would find it hard to sustain a personal dictatorship in Russia with fellow ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers living in a flourishing Ukraine next door.

What, then, are Russian soldiers fighting for in Ukraine?

For the emancipation of Ukrainians? For the politically/culturally expansionist ideas of elites long aggrieved by Russia’s loss of prominence in the world? Or for the continuation of the dictatorship of Putin and his lieutenants?

The first two weeks of the war showed Russian troops that they did not come as liberators. Now the question is whether the other goals of war are sufficient to sustain the morale of an army fighting in the cold against a fiercely independent Ukrainian people who are defending their own soil.

While Putin increasingly appears to be fighting for the survival of his regime, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is fighting for the survival of a nation.

Eugene Huskey lives in Tulsa part-time and is a professor emeritus of political science specializing in Russia and Central Asia at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. Among his books are “Presidential Power in Russia” and “Encounters at the Edge of the Muslim World: A Political Memoir of Kyrgyzstan.”

