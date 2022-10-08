Column: We the People must think about how freedoms of others affect our lives

A University of Oklahoma strategic studies professor and I recently shared thoughts about two questions: Is Ukraine’s freedom an American concern? Is the decline and demise of America inevitable?

Those questions contain two words — or dangers — few are willing to acknowledge that became increasingly analyzed. They are ominous words or thoughts in their rhetoric; they’re more so in their reality.

Decline and demise.

Yet, we must address and rectify both before it’s too late. We are perilously and uncomfortably close to each.

While some believe we are floundering toward decline and demise, others remain hopeful.

A collapsing border policy, polarizing politics, convulsing economy, soaring inflation, rising prices, staggering crime, minimizing accountability, pacifying statesmanship, passive leadership, accelerating drug deaths, faltering education systems, embarrassing uncivility and other issues are challenging America.

But our most serious deficiency is the lack of competent and responsible leaders. Our best recourse to overcome this weakness is the dedication and commitment of the American people. “We The People” must act to restore the goodness and greatness of America, freedom and democracy.

We must decide the future of America by becoming an informed and engaged citizenry. We must encourage new leaders with new ideas instead of resort to ole retreads, who continually promise everything and deliver nothing.

Today, we seem embroiled in green policies, social issues, diversity programs and unrestrained spending. While worthy issues, they must be addressed within the context of due diligence toward a whole of government approach that focuses on the totality of issues confronting us as Americans.

Acknowledging the possible demise of America might help us preserve, perpetuate and preserve its greatness. Ignoring it will accelerate it.

“We The People” control our fate, but we must have responsible, intelligent and dedicated leaders, too. We must unite to continue the bold freedoms and democracy our Founding Fathers bequeathed and for whom so many of us have valiantly fought to sustain and maintain.

Thankfully, it might be we are somewhat saved by the even more disastrous political policies and military failures of Russia. In Ukraine, Russia has succumbed to four basic myths of war.

First, the next war will be similar to the last war. Wars, however, are often different in their tactics, technology and tragedy. While Russia succeeded in recent past invasions to restore Czarist Russia, its reliance on past wars as a blueprint was unwise.

Second, the war would be brief. The duration of wars often exceeds expectations. Russia is now in a dilemma and quagmire of its own reckless actions. Its brief war is now a prolonged one. Starting wars is relatively easy compared to ending them.

Third, the war would be relatively inexpensive. The cost in lives and resources is invariably more expensive than anticipated. Russia is now bankrupting the support of the Russian people and any goodwill of the international community. Its investment in war is yielding poor dividends to Russia and its people.

Fourth, the war would be controllable. Wars often escalate and become uncontrollable. Russia is learning Ukraine is exerting its control of the war and the fate of its nation and people.

While the Russian invasion might continue indefinitely, it will demonstrate the ideals and principles of democracy, freedom and independence will never be surrendered by people willing to fight to support and defend them.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion into Ukraine will hopefully be resolved soon. Yet, the war might become decidedly different than we expect or hope. Ukraine’s recent successful counterattacks and Russia’s threat of nuclear weapons could change the nature of the war as well as mankind.

The loss of freedoms in one country jeopardizes the freedoms of all countries.

Therefore, questions now include “How different will the war become?” and “How willing is the free world to defend freedom?”