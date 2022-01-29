Column: We can solve Oklahoma's teacher shortfall

Despite staffing shortages prompting temporary school closures and an Oklahoma college recently ending its education degree program, I believe there is still room for great hope.
We are living in the most opportune time in higher education for those ready to do it differently. The universities that are willingly to brave the unknown are seeing significant fruits from their creativity, while those continuing to hold on to the past will fail to draw interest from today’s perspective student.
With prior learning assessments, micro credentials, virtual platforms, blockchain technologies and innovative mindsets, the resources are available to reinvigorate a strong student base and deliver meaningful progress in workforce development.
Let’s take the current challenges for Oklahoma’s teacher workforce.
Teaching is the most honorable and noteworthy profession. Teachers are the backbone of our culture and society. It was encouraging to see the Legislative Office for Fiscal Transparency publish a new report showing Oklahoma’s teachers are paid better than many other surrounding states. However, we must continue to do better to grow the number of individuals in this critical field.
Did you know that in Oklahoma we have around 12,000 paraprofessionals and teacher’s assistants serving in our classrooms? Many of these individuals would love to obtain a teaching degree, but many can’t afford to quit their jobs in order to pursue a traditional four-year university experience.
Oklahoma Christian University is closing this gap by bringing the degree program to the teacher’s assistant within the context of his or her own classroom. We do this through the flexibility of online learning, in-person opportunities on the evenings and weekends, and in partnership with the paraprofessional’s host school.
Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Perry is a bold partner with us. By making OC’s program available to his district’s 138 paraprofessionals in the classroom, Superintendent Perry is creating opportunity for his team. He is making career growth in reach and affordable for all.
Paraprofessionals have proven longevity and are grounded in practice. In many instances, paraprofessionals have been in classrooms where they witnessed a revolving door of certified teachers who were not fully exposed by their degree programs to the difficulties of the classroom.
Paraprofessionals know the waters that they are chartering intimately and can be quickly equipped to lead. We should all be cheering for their promotions and giving them access to tools to excel professionally.
With sound, innovative partnerships, Oklahoma’s workforce shortages can be solved. We must start by acknowledging the world today is significantly different and use this to inspire us with solutions for the next generation workforce to achieve their full potential.