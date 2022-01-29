Column: We can solve Oklahoma's teacher shortfall

Oklahoma Christian University is closing this gap by bringing the degree program to the teacher’s assistant within the context of his or her own classroom. We do this through the flexibility of online learning, in-person opportunities on the evenings and weekends, and in partnership with the paraprofessional’s host school.

Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Perry is a bold partner with us. By making OC’s program available to his district’s 138 paraprofessionals in the classroom, Superintendent Perry is creating opportunity for his team. He is making career growth in reach and affordable for all.

Paraprofessionals have proven longevity and are grounded in practice. In many instances, paraprofessionals have been in classrooms where they witnessed a revolving door of certified teachers who were not fully exposed by their degree programs to the difficulties of the classroom.

Paraprofessionals know the waters that they are chartering intimately and can be quickly equipped to lead. We should all be cheering for their promotions and giving them access to tools to excel professionally.