Column: We are now entering new era with Chat GPT

When I first used Chat GPT (Generative Pretrained – Transformer) in December, I got the same feeling I had when Steve Jobs demonstrated the first iPhone in 2007 or when I first used Google Search with its page rank algorithm vs. other searches back in 1998: This was paradigm-defining technology.

What makes Chat GPT and its soon-to-come child Chat GPT-4 different is their ability to carry on natural conversations with people by synthesizing knowledge embedded in the large amounts of text on which it is trained. In other words, it takes lots of text data and converts it to information that we can use.

It can compose poetry on specific themes, write essays on specific topics (“Write an essay of 2,000 words on obesity with special emphasis on the effects of social media.”), provide answers to specific questions, and the list goes on. This technology has the potential to revolutionize our society in many ways.

In the education area, readers may recall Bloom’s taxonomy of learning levels, ranging from recalling facts to analysis to judgmental evaluation to creation of new knowledge. Search engines allowed easy access to data (webpages). They made the recall of information moot when it came to education, though of course there is still merit in training human memory.

Chat GPT has moved us up a couple of levels to where understanding of material and analyzing relationships between concepts is now available on tap.

Making evaluative/ethical judgments in specific situations and creating new knowledge still remains the domain of humans. Teaching assignments will need to evolve from summarization of existing knowledge to applying knowledge to new situations.

From a learning standpoint, the conversational style of these bots is useful. They remember the thread of the conversation and allow one to be coached quite effectively.

I asked Chat GPT to explain a machine learning algorithm called “random forest” to me. Next, I asked for some sample python code. It delivered both quite effectively. All of these would have taken me longer to search on the web myself and put together.

The ability to drill into more and more detail as part of an ongoing conversation carried on at the pace of the student shows what an effective coach this can be.

In the area of business, boutique AI assistants likely will proliferate. GPT chatbots will offer a natural language interface to asking questions that will require unstructured textual data as well as numeric data stored on the web and internal company servers.

One can envision a workplace where every role comes with its own AI assistant (for example, a nurse’s AI assistant will answer questions on the spot like, “How do I take care of this stage four wound?”).

Human big-data analysts in organizations would create textual recommendation documents that can then be used by a human executive’s AI assistant to answer what-if questions as a new strategy is formulated by the executive.

It’s not a stretch to imagine that information technology vendors who offer data storage platforms are all working feverishly to offer this exciting new interface to their data, as are likely search engine vendors.

We can only begin to imagine the impact of this conversational technology on human life. Startups like character.ai already offer bots with different personalities with which one can carry on conversations.

As an experiment, I had a long conversation about Taoism with the Lao Tzu bot, and it was fairly enjoyable and deep. Societal issues such as loneliness and elder care will be greatly impacted as these social bots become mainstream.

Technology democratizes that which was available to only a few. Search engines democratized access to data and extant knowledge. Social media democratized access to other cultures.

Chat GPT and its variants promise to democratize the creation of new knowledge, so that anyone can use it as an idea generator to create new products and solutions.