Column: Ways to keep children engaged during the holiday break

Holiday break can sometimes be more focused on the holiday part than the break part. It can be overwhelming to get to all the holiday parties, squeeze in last-minute shopping (just me?) or visit with family and friends.

On the other hand, some families may see the two-week stretch of time as an endless loop of “I’m bored” or “Now what can I do?” It can help to have some open-ended activities on hand to keep children engaged over the break and, perhaps, create lasting memories of positive family interactions.

Below is a list of activities to engage with your family, many using materials you may have already.

Get outside. Yes, the temperatures may be low, but many beautiful places in and around Tulsa are worth the red nose. Visit a local park. Even a brisk walk around the block can be engaging. As you walk, listen in. Children notice and describe things you may ignore. Listen to them as they describe what they notice and wonder.

Play games. Perhaps you have a closet stacked full of games that haven’t been touched. Or provide children with poster board and encourage them to make their own games. Creating a game board, identifying rules and describing the game to others are wonderful ways to support creativity, problem-solving and social skills. Add dice into the game, and you can support math.

Write. There are many ways to boost creativity and literacy through writing. Children can write letters to family members they didn’t see over the holidays and write thank-you notes for gifts. Write stories or poems as a family, each person taking a turn at the pen.

For younger children, folding a piece of paper in half creates a ready-made book. The challenge of filling the four pages inspires them to sustain an idea. If writing seems too daunting, tell stories. Make up new stories involving familiar characters or retell family stories.

Complete an engineering task. Think of that running to-do list you have about things that need repair around the house. Invite your children to help you with it. Is there a chair that is squeaky or uneven? A drawer that won’t quite close? Show your children the problem, talk through how they can solve it, and then let children try out their solutions.

If it doesn’t work, let them try again. This kind of trial-and-error tinkering of what engineers do and letting children engage in their work may open their eyes to a new field and help you around the house.

Complete an art activity. This one does not need to be messy, nor does it need to look like a Van Gogh. Collage is a great way to make art that can involve whatever materials you have lying around. Create a collage using leftover gift wrap, materials found from outside or recycled materials. Encourage your child to use the materials to create a new picture and create your own picture alongside them.

The emphasis is not on the finished product but on the imagination and flexibility needed to fill a blank page. Liquid glue and paintbrush, Q-tips or even toothbrushes help items stick.

The holiday break can be a time of fun, relaxation and perhaps even some learning. Engaging in these activities can help make winter break a memorable time, where hopefully your children are not saying, “I’m bored,” but are instead saying, “Let's do it again.”

Amber Beisly is an assistant professor in the Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.

