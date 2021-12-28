Column: Ways to help Mom and Pop food businesses in the holiday season and new year

As the wholesale and retail cost of chicken wings, for example, goes up, your neighborhood restaurant is at a significant disadvantage against huge restaurant chains in getting enough wings at a price it can afford.

We should also be far more understanding when it comes to the price we’re being charged for our meals. Small restaurants have absolutely no choice but to pass on cost increases to their customers.

Finally, for the small local restaurants we know well, we should do something really simple during this holiday season. Check in on the people who run the business you love to patronize. Ask them how things are going and whether there’s anything you can do to help.

It might be something as simple as writing a Google review or an Instagram post sharing how great they are and how amazing their food is. These small things, done collectively, can be very powerful and persuade people who tend to eat at big box food chains to spend a higher percentage of their eat-in and take-out restaurant budget on those mom-and-pop restaurants.

It’s still going to be a long haul ahead with food shortages and price increases on the horizon for a while to come. As with many things in life, we vote with our actions.