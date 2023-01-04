Column: Ways renters can protect themselves, find right place to live

We applaud Mayor G.T. Bynum for tackling Tulsa’s housing shortage problem. His drive to invest $500 million into the city’s affordable, transitional, supportive and market-rate housing could create more affordable homes for our families, friends and neighbors.

The Tulsa Apartment Association believes that kind of investment is long overdue.

In the last quarter of 2022, rental prices in Tulsa started to drop, and more property owners (12.4%) offered residents concessions, according to ALN Apartment Data. While the occupancy rate in Tulsa has also dropped 2.2%, it still hovers around 94%, meaning only 6% of the apartments are available to rent.

So the mayor’s initiative is welcome. Producing more new rental homes requires new development approaches, more incentives and fewer restrictions. According to data, we need 3,000 more apartment homes in Oklahoma each year to keep up with demand.

More rental homes will mean more choices for renters. They will be able to turn down properties that ignore or barely comply with Oklahoma’s laws and choose management companies that offer quality rental homes and great communities.

We know some housing providers lack standards and a code of ethics. With few places available for rent, it's critical for people to do their homework to ensure they rent from professional and reputable owners and management companies with high standards.

When you are looking for a rental home, don’t rent from just anyone. Make sure you do the following before signing a lease:

• Know who manages the apartment community. Professional property management companies will proudly display their management company sign at the apartment community and on their website, and the staff will gladly share this information. Find out whether they are a member of the Tulsa Apartment Association.

Members of the TAA are required to adhere to a code of ethics that includes “all local, state and federal housing laws,” operating apartment communities “in a fair and honorable manner” and providing “better value and quality of life” for residents.

• Do your research. With a quick internet search, you can typically find out a lot about the apartment community, management company or owner. Look at multiple sources for reviews — Google, Facebook, Yelp and apartment search websites like Apartments.com and Rent.com.

• Visit the apartment community in person. While shopping online is convenient, it is recommended that you put your own eyes on something before you sign a lease. Not only will you have the opportunity to see the entire apartment community, but you will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the staff. Liking the staff is just as important, if not more important, than the physical rental home.

• Ask questions. Make sure you ask questions about the services that are important to you. For example, what is the average time it takes the maintenance staff to complete a service request?

It is also important to understand the terms of your lease and whether there are fees in addition to rent you will be required to pay. If there is something you don’t understand in your lease, ask about it before signing the lease.

If you are currently in a lease and having challenges, here are some tips to help:

• Communicate with the manager. Make sure the manager is aware of the issues you are having with your rental home. If you have spoken to the manager and still have not gotten the results you desire, then you should contact the supervisor or the management company directly.

• Document. To protect yourself legally, put every interaction with your housing provider in writing. If the interaction was verbal, then document the interaction and include the date and time. If your situation escalates into a legal matter, you will want to make sure you have all your communication documented.

• Continue to pay rent. If a housing provider is failing to make repairs or is unresponsive to your complaints, you should seek legal counsel. It is critical that you continue to pay rent while in the complaint process.

If you don’t pay rent according to your lease agreement, the housing provider can file for an eviction based on nonpayment of rent. There are certain instances that involve health and safety when a resident can make repairs and deduct up to one month’s rent or break their lease agreement, but it would be best for the resident to consult an attorney before taking those steps.

Free legal resources are available, and we would recommend you connect with the Housing Solutions Landlord Tenant Resource Center to find them.

• An eviction notice is not an eviction. If you get an eviction notice, that does not mean you have to move out of your rental home at that moment. Only a judge can grant an eviction, which means you have the opportunity to appear in court to explain your situation.

Even as vacancy rates increase and new initiatives like the mayor’s offer possibilities for more housing in Tulsa, people should always seek to rent from providers who provide quality rental homes and make their communities a great place to live.

Keri Cooper is the executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association.