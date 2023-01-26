Column: Ways Oklahoma lawmakers can continue building a better mental health system

In 2022, Oklahoma directed more resources to the treatment of mental illness than ever before.

Legislators made significant investments in the state’s treatment capacity and infrastructure by appropriating nearly $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for mental health. In conjunction with the launch of 988 — the new national mental health helpline — the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services deployed a new comprehensive crisis response system that includes mobile crisis teams and urgent recovery centers across the state.

Also notable, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law House Bill 4106, which establishes partnerships between school districts and community mental health providers to respond to students in crisis.

These investments have been unequivocally necessary to improve Oklahoma’s dire mental health outcomes.

The state’s suicide rate has increased steadily since 2017 and is now the sixth worst in the nation. A consistent rise in methamphetamine-related overdose deaths since 2014 propelled Oklahoma’s total overdose deaths to a record high in 2021.

Following last year’s historic investments in care facilities, we at Healthy Minds Policy Initiative are now collaborating with legislators on ways to secure the behavioral health workforce our state needs to meet unprecedented levels of demand.

Oklahoma faces a growing shortage of behavioral health professionals. According to a report published in August by the state’s Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, the number of mental health degrees conferred by Oklahoma public institutions fell from its 10-year high of 2,440 in 2016 to 2,029 in 2021.

At the same time, the state’s workforce initiative, Oklahoma Works, estimates a 17% increase in demand for substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors by 2030.

A major opportunity for lawmakers during this year’s legislative session is to fund a state-administrated loan repayment program for behavioral health professionals. Providers who participate in these programs commit to a term of service in an underserved area in exchange for repayment of educational debt.

Research has demonstrated the effectiveness of these programs in retaining providers in high-need areas, particularly rural counties.

The framework for a state-administered Mental Health Loan Repayment Revolving Fund was approved in 2019 with the passage of Senate Bill 773. However, this fund has yet to receive an appropriation, making Oklahoma one of only seven states without a state-funded incentive for the behavioral health workforce.

Our analysis of this fund’s potential reveals that an appropriation of as little as $1 million in one year could yield 50 critically needed professionals during the next five years.

While the state is investing in mental health like never before, too many Oklahomans still face too many barriers to accessing care.

A 2019 Milliman research report found that Oklahomans must go out of their insurance networks for mental health outpatient care nine times more often than for other health services and seven times more often for inpatient mental health care.

In the coming weeks, Healthy Minds will publish new research on the accuracy of insurance companies’ provider directories in Oklahoma.

We found that a large percentage of providers who appear to be in-network on Oklahoma insurance plans are inaccessible to people in need. These “ghost networks” are due to a variety of factors — a provider may no longer practice but has remained in the directory; their contact information is inaccurate; or they may no longer accept insurance from a particular carrier.

Furthermore, our research finds that only 18% of providers actively participating in insurance networks can see a patient within one week.

Two bills filed this session would make it easier for Oklahomans to access the care they need. Senate Bill 442 by Sen. John Michael Montgomery would direct insurers to maintain accurate directories, which 26 other states require.

Senate Bill 254 by Sen. Jessica Garvin would require that insurance companies cap out-of-pocket costs incurred by someone who seeks mental health care from a provider not in their insurance network if they cannot find timely care from an in-network provider.

All Oklahomans deserve the mental health treatment they need, when and where they need it. Legislators will have several opportunities during this year’s session to improve access to care — a crucial component of building a better mental health system and making our state prosperous for decades to come.

Zack Stoycoff is executive director of Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, a nonpartisan research and public policy think tank that focuses on mental health in Oklahoma.