Column: Ways for lawmakers to curb hunger and build economic security for Oklahomans

It’s a new year, but many previous challenges remain. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma has the fourth highest food insecurity rate in the nation. The Oklahoma food banks have learned two key things in the 40-plus years of leading the fight against hunger in our state.
First, it takes more than food to fight hunger. Second, we can’t end food insecurity alone.
If we aim to change the trajectory of hunger and poverty in our state, it will take all levels of government and every citizen to ensure Oklahoma becomes a more food-secure state.
As Congress continues its work and the 2022 state legislative session begins, we call upon our state and federal leaders to advance policies that help families get ahead. We’ve created policy priorities and recommendations we ask our elected leaders to champion.
Our positions set a vision for local, state and federal leaders on what is needed to end chronic hunger.
Since the pandemic ensued, our food banks along with over 2,000 partners across the state stayed on the front lines, making sure families didn’t go without food. More Oklahomans than ever sought food assistance over the past two years.
We helped parents who lost their jobs and never needed food assistance before. We helped workers whose hours were cut. We helped seniors avoid choosing between paying for their medication or food to eat.
In 2021, we distributed over 100 million pounds of food to Oklahomans. That said, we recognize that it’s not enough just to help the people in need of food assistance. We must do what it takes to shorten the line to ensure more families reach a path to self-sufficiency.
As Oklahomans, we must address the root causes of hunger and poverty in our state. Economic, food and health disparities intersect and often magnify one another. Stronger communities exist when people experience financial, health and food stability.
The state and federal interventions over the past year like the Child Tax Credit, Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer enabled families to buy food for their children when schools were virtual. This averted an avalanche of need and kept food on the table for many households.w
Targeted policy solutions, especially on child nutrition through policy waivers, kept our rate of hunger from growing further. Child nutrition waivers helped us feed more children safely and efficiently during the pandemic.
We can’t stop now. We must continue building on our momentum if we truly want to advance economic and food security for all Oklahomans.
This session, our state is projected to have more revenue than ever before. What better time to invest in efforts that move the needle on hunger by advancing financial, health and food stability across Oklahoma?
We can address hunger on college campuses, expand incentives for healthy food choices and boost programs that provide economic relief to families in need. Congress can strengthen SNAP by allowing hot meal purchases, make it easier to feed children by making child nutrition waivers permanent and address benefit cliffs to keep families from losing support as they work hard to get ahead. All these tools are in reach; we must find the will to put them into use.
The Oklahoma Food Banks remain steadfast in our commitment to feed the line through food distribution that helps those who fall on hard times. Together, we can ultimately shorten the line as we advocate for improved conditions for Oklahoma families to thrive. We urge you to join us in this necessary and urgent effort.
For more information, visit okfoodbank.org and rfbo.org.
Mercedes Millberry Fowler is chair of the Tulsa-based Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma board, and Jeremy Humphers is board chair of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.