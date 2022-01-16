Column: Ways for lawmakers to curb hunger and build economic security for Oklahomans

In 2021, we distributed over 100 million pounds of food to Oklahomans. That said, we recognize that it’s not enough just to help the people in need of food assistance. We must do what it takes to shorten the line to ensure more families reach a path to self-sufficiency.

As Oklahomans, we must address the root causes of hunger and poverty in our state. Economic, food and health disparities intersect and often magnify one another. Stronger communities exist when people experience financial, health and food stability.

The state and federal interventions over the past year like the Child Tax Credit, Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer enabled families to buy food for their children when schools were virtual. This averted an avalanche of need and kept food on the table for many households.w

Targeted policy solutions, especially on child nutrition through policy waivers, kept our rate of hunger from growing further. Child nutrition waivers helped us feed more children safely and efficiently during the pandemic.

We can’t stop now. We must continue building on our momentum if we truly want to advance economic and food security for all Oklahomans.