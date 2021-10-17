Column: Waiting list for disability services forcing parents into early retirement

Some may consider early retirement an achievement, but it could soon become an unfortunate reality for me and many other Oklahoma parents once their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities complete high school.
Concerns grew after the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) released a report this month that shows the Department of Human Services has made little progress in serving the nearly 5,800 Oklahomans with developmentally disabilities and their families who are waiting an average of 13 years to receive Medicaid waiver services, which provide daily living supports.
My son, Griffin, joined thousands on the waiting list in 2007 to receive developmental disability services that help with every day activities like, bathing, dressing, eating, taking medication and getting to appointments.
When we checked on his status in 2017, DHS claimed our family had declined services at some point, and Griffin had been removed from the list. With 10 years lost, Griffin is once again on the waiting list at age 16 and only four years in to the 13-year wait.
Griffin needs help with personal care and requires constant supervision. He has autism, level 3 severe, developmental delays, intellectual disability, medical conditions, as well as limited verbal skills. He has been on an individualized education plan since the age of 3.
I am very thankful to have an employer who is willing to allow me the flexibility to take Griffin to therapy and doctor’s appointments, so I can continue to work while he goes to school.
The days until Griffin’s high school graduation are numbered now and so are mine as an employed professional, because Griffin will not have the waiver services when he needs them.
Given the current wait time, there may be no other choice but for me to quit my job to care for him at home after he graduates. For our household of five, that means our two incomes will shrink to one, and we will go into survival mode, putting off home repairs, family vacations and any other unnecessary costs.
It also means that time spent with our other children, one of whom also requires care, will be limited due to the constant care our son requires.
What legislators need to understand is that this means we will be paying less in income taxes and putting fewer dollars back into the economy.
If Griffin had not been removed from the waiting list, the waiver services might have been available when he needs them. That would have allowed me the opportunity to put an additional 10 to 15 years into the workforce with us, as a family, being much better off for it.
We appreciate that the Legislature has seen the waiting list as a critical need and invested $9 million over the last 8 years to help families get the services they need. It is imperative to reduce the wait time for these much needed services, not just for our son, but for all the other families on the list.
While money is definitely needed to fix this problem in our state, the LOFT report reveals that accountability is really what is missing.
Thousands of others just like our family are still waiting with no clear understanding of what the real plan is to eliminate the waiting list. Griffin has spent most of his life waiting, and there is simply no more time to waste.
Accountability is what must be demanded when lives are on the line.
Ginger Hendricks is a married mother of three children living in Tulsa.
