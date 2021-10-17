Column: Waiting list for disability services forcing parents into early retirement

I am very thankful to have an employer who is willing to allow me the flexibility to take Griffin to therapy and doctor’s appointments, so I can continue to work while he goes to school.

The days until Griffin’s high school graduation are numbered now and so are mine as an employed professional, because Griffin will not have the waiver services when he needs them.

Given the current wait time, there may be no other choice but for me to quit my job to care for him at home after he graduates. For our household of five, that means our two incomes will shrink to one, and we will go into survival mode, putting off home repairs, family vacations and any other unnecessary costs.

It also means that time spent with our other children, one of whom also requires care, will be limited due to the constant care our son requires.

What legislators need to understand is that this means we will be paying less in income taxes and putting fewer dollars back into the economy.

If Griffin had not been removed from the waiting list, the waiver services might have been available when he needs them. That would have allowed me the opportunity to put an additional 10 to 15 years into the workforce with us, as a family, being much better off for it.