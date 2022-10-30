Column: Vote with public schools as a priority

After my parents, nothing deserves more credit for helping me become the person I am than the schools I attended — public schools.

I am the product of the inaugural class at Mayo Demonstration School, where I learned that learning could be fun. I learned on Macintosh computers while playing Oregon Trail and Number Crunchers. I learned from the books we read while lying in beanbag chairs, high in lofted forts. I learned from the amazing teachers who carefully squeezed every drop of potential out of me.

At Carver Middle School, I learned sportsmanship and hard work in after-school sports. I had options to take Spanish, German, French, Japanese and Chinese classes. I attended Wildcat Wilderness, an overnight camp on a rural Oklahoma ranch.

At The Booker T Washington High School, I had all the resources that helped me realize I could be anything in the world.

I am the product of a well-funded Tulsa Public Schools system. If I had to do it all over again, my path would remain the same Mayo, Carver and Booker T.

My hope is that my daughter will experience all the wonderful things that TPS has to offer. The honest truth is that my family is privileged to truly have school choice. If public school is unable to meet our needs, we have the resources to choose other options. Most families don’t.

Any program or policy taking resources from an already strapped public school system is bad for our state. Whether it’s in the form of school vouchers or refusal of federal funds, valuable resources will be taken directly from the kids who most depend on public schools.

Rural and urban communities have a lot at stake.

One third of Oklahomans live in rural communities, which rely on strong public schools. Urban public schools have majority minority population with high rates of lower socioeconomic students. That means Oklahoma’s most vulnerable children — rural, minority and lower socioeconomic — would feel the brunt of reduced funding for our public schools.

Graduation rates in many public schools pale in comparison to the better-funded private schools. Though these schools are not performing at their peak, removing crucial funding will worsen their performance and hurt Oklahoma children. This is not the path to becoming a “Top Ten” state.

Plans that funnel public school funds to private schools worsen economic disparities and widen an already unacceptable wealth gap. The link between quality public education and economic success — higher income and better financial decision-making — is well-documented.

In Oklahoma, the top 1% earn more than 17% of wages, one of the worst wealth disparities nationally. Our state cannot risk polices exacerbating this. In Tulsa data shows that Hispanic wealth is 11% of white residents and Black wealth is 6% of whites.

Health disparities will widen if attacks on public school funding are successful. Education is recognized as a social determinant of health.

Individuals earning a college degree have better health outcomes. Research has shown that people with college degrees develop health behaviors such as exercising and avoiding alcohol, all increasing life expectancy.

To get more Oklahomans to a college degree, public schools must boost graduation rates and that requires adequate funding. With urban and rural schools already playing catch-up to private and suburban schools, the education and health gaps are at risk of growing if we allow funds to be drained from our public schools.

The local economy has direct ties to public schools; benefits of public school investments extend beyond families relying on them. Home values increase in neighborhoods with well-funded public schools. Higher educated communities have lower unemployment rates, reduced dependence on public assistance and generate higher tax revenue.

We all have skin in the game with public schools

As we approach the Nov. 8 election, it is of paramount importance we know where candidates stand on public education support. The threat to education is very real. We must elect officials who will not obstruct our educators and schools.

Our state’s health, wellness and economic success depends on it. My support in our governor’s and state superintendent’s race is with the candidates whose track record demonstrates that they value the importance of strong public school systems. I urge you to do the same.

