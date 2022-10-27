Column: Untangling the paradox of liking scary movies

Philosophers have long wondered how art that stirs negative emotions — sorrow, tragedy, horror — can be pleasing.

“It seems an unaccountable pleasure, which the spectators of a well-written tragedy receive from sorrow, terror, anxiety, and other passions, that are in themselves disagreeable and uneasy,” wrote David Hume in 1757.

The real Titanic story is gut-wrenching, yet director James Cameron’s "Titanic" is touching and cathartic; I never want to face a space monster, yet I watch "Alien" and "The Thing" every October.

Scary movies are a billion-dollar industry. The horror flick "Smile" recently opened to $22 million at the box office, better than "Bros" or "The Woman King," and it remains the top grossing movie for October.

Clearly people like horror. Why? How can being scared—typically painful—feel good? Researchers call this puzzle “the paradox of horror.”

Horror researcher Mathias Clasen takes an evolutionary angle to explain the paradox. Humans have a fear system that evolved in ancient times under pressure from predators and pathogens.

Fear has physiological effects — goosebumps, thumping heart, adrenaline — which prepare our muscles for exertion and boost our survival chances. The physiology of fright feels bad when triggered by a real threat, but in a controlled setting, it feels nice; our fear system gets a chance to practice.

Certainly, Clasen’s evolutionary approach gets something right. But something’s missing.

Compare the life-or-death anxiety of disaster movies with the dread of horror. One has heights, snakes, and other ancient threats to humans; the other has fictional monsters. Yet it’s horror movies that cause nightmares and make you skittish to retrieve the laundry in the basement. Horror arouses a particular kind of fear.

Author C.S. Lewis elaborates on this in his book "The Problem of Pain":

"Suppose you were told there was a tiger in the next room: You would know that you were in danger and would probably feel fear. But if you were told 'There is a ghost in the next room,' and believed it, you would feel, indeed, what is often called fear, but of a different kind. It would not be based on the knowledge of danger, for no one is primarily afraid of what a ghost may do to him, but of the mere fact that it is a ghost."

Lewis calls the second feeling “fear of the Numinous,” a term derived from the Latin "numen" (spiritual fear of something mysterious or awful). A good explanation of the paradox of horror must understand that it’s not so much ordinary fear but dread — fear of the Numinous — that (paradoxically) attracts horror fans.

Fortunately, there are approaches to the paradox that appreciate the unique sort of fear scary movies arouse.

Philosopher Noël Carroll argues that horror movies have a monster that not only terrifies us but, more importantly, piques our curiosity.

The monster comes from an otherworldly, unknowable place and embodies an impossible combination of qualities. It mostly stays offscreen, intensifying our desperation to see it. The fear feels bad, but we tolerate it to get the good stuff: the riveting scene toward the end when the ragtag teenagers or small-town sheriff investigate and finally learn the monster’s origins, what it wants, how to kill it.

Again, Carroll gets something right. However, something important is overlooked.

Horror’s pull is reduced to the mere pleasure of tickling your curiosity. But curiosity is a rudimentary emotion. Your cat can feel it. Might scary movies offer something a little deeper?

Okay, scary movies aren’t always poetry. But like poems, they do use images and metaphors to express a tacit truth, difficult to put to words: We are vulnerable beings who dread evil more than danger.

This truth is hard to grasp in the cool calm of contemplation; it’s best understood when viscerally felt. The medicine cabinet swings shut, reflecting a monster in the mirror, and you get a flush of existential awareness.

You feel an emotion — dread of evil — which is distinctly human. Your cat can’t feel it; you and the strangers in your theater can.

Perhaps it’s pleasing to be occasionally reminded, by a chorus of synchronized screams, that this kernel of humanity is in all of us.

Luke Tucker is a Ph.D. candidate in philosophy at the University of Oklahoma.