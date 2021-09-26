Column: Unsure about Afghan refugee relocation? Ask a veteran.

By now, news of the resettlement of Afghan refugees has reached nearly every American, and the opinions are varied.
As a Marine veteran who got to know the people of Afghanistan, my view comes from time spent in their homes, on their streets and even in their spaces of creativity.
In the days around the fall of Kabul, over 120,000 Afghans were evacuated from their country and flown to processing stations in various countries. As the Afghans flee and the Taliban lapse back into the oppressive way of life, the international community is faced with finding these refugees long-term housing and stability.
Twenty years of sustained war in Afghanistan along with the modern news cycle and social media postings have divided the American mind on the topic. We heard often, “We fought the war over there so we didn’t have to fight them over here.”
Afghanistan is a country receiving little attention from Americans before the war began. Now, we see it as a distressed and war-torn state. Americans find themselves at odds over what was prudent for our national interests while our government was trying to help the Afghan government look out for theirs.
Through all of this, it’s important to remember that we fought the Taliban, not the Afghan government or its people.
Faced with the dilemma of whether to prolong a war on the other side of the globe, Americans must now decide whether to allow Afghans into our own country, for what will likely become a permanent stay.
In 2011, I served with Second Battalion, 8th Marines in Marjeh, Afghanistan, for eight months. My battalion arrived as a stabilization force after Marjeh was cleared of the Taliban by the Marine Corps only months before.
Faced with the task of stabilizing the city, activating its own local government and police and clearing Taliban holdouts, “America’s Battalion” was sent to the city streets to ensure peace and tranquility.
With bold and decisive leadership, our battalion commander led us into the streets to interact with Afghans and work alongside them as they became self-sufficient.
We spent countless hours engaging locals at their bazaars, played against them in soccer matches and assisted as they took on the task of securing their homes against a Taliban shadow government that wished only to control and manipulate.
This task taught me one valuable lesson: Afghans aren’t really all that different at all from the rest of us.
Though we didn’t speak the same language, my time amongst the people of Marjeh taught me that, much like myself and my Marines, these Afghans wanted something better for themselves.
They wanted the opportunity to own a business, farm their own land and educate their children. When provided with wheat seeds and pomegranate saplings, they willingly stopped growing poppy so they could grow food and produce for sale.
One of my responsibilities was to manage a Pashto language radio station to provide the locals with news, and music they never previously enjoyed. Our interpreter, “Fred,” styled himself as an Afghan Carson Daly and had a daily “Total Request Hour.”
The response to this effort was enormous. Afghans called nonstop to request songs, give shout-outs to their friends or just hear themselves on the radio.
When we sponsored a poetry contest, we were shocked at the response. Forbidden from expressing themselves this way under the Taliban, locals created beautiful verses celebrating their new-found freedom.
My visits to their homes were much like my visits to the homes of my own family in Texas and Oklahoma. I was regularly greeted with a cup of tea or a fresh apricot.
Because communication infrastructure was poor, we often called on key leaders unannounced and found they greeted us warmly.
It was not uncommon to stop by someone’s house to relay a simple message, only to be invited to eat a meal or walk through the family’s orchards.
At every turn, Afghans took hold of opportunities to better themselves and their communities. I am confident that this same spirit will be brought with them to our country.
Our melting-pot society is built on a diversity of cultures coming to this land to seek the same things these Afghan refugees seek. We can make them – and ourselves – all better off by extending a helping hand and welcoming them to America.