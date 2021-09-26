Column: Unsure about Afghan refugee relocation? Ask a veteran.

By now, news of the resettlement of Afghan refugees has reached nearly every American, and the opinions are varied.

As a Marine veteran who got to know the people of Afghanistan, my view comes from time spent in their homes, on their streets and even in their spaces of creativity.

In the days around the fall of Kabul, over 120,000 Afghans were evacuated from their country and flown to processing stations in various countries. As the Afghans flee and the Taliban lapse back into the oppressive way of life, the international community is faced with finding these refugees long-term housing and stability.

Twenty years of sustained war in Afghanistan along with the modern news cycle and social media postings have divided the American mind on the topic. We heard often, “We fought the war over there so we didn’t have to fight them over here.”

Afghanistan is a country receiving little attention from Americans before the war began. Now, we see it as a distressed and war-torn state. Americans find themselves at odds over what was prudent for our national interests while our government was trying to help the Afghan government look out for theirs.

Through all of this, it’s important to remember that we fought the Taliban, not the Afghan government or its people.