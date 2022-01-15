Column: Unsubscribing to the negative things in life focuses on things that matter

But I’ll unsubscribe to losing another minute of today while stewing about tomorrow.

Many other ways of thinking are ripe for the unsubscribe button.

One of my team members shared that she doesn’t speak up in meetings because she hasn’t fully formed her idea, or she fears her idea isn’t as good as someone else’s. So she doesn’t say anything. And then she finds herself mad at the person who brings up her (unsaid) idea.

The boss thinks it is a dandy idea. And her inner child is stomping around saying, “but that was my idea!” Guess what — she didn’t say it out loud. Unsubscribe to that insecurity.

Heidi was definitely onto something when she said we should unsubscribe to some people, especially the toxic takers, those people who call you only when they need something or have a problem for you to solve.

Last year, my colleague, Nicole, actively unsubscribed to take a break from social media because it had become depressing, time-consuming and draining. Maybe letting go of social media isn’t a good option for you, but you can take a break or limit the time you spend (waste) mindlessly scrolling Instagram photos.