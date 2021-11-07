Column: United Way needs help to bolster nonprofits that save lives every day

The Salvation Army was on the wet ground day one. They were giving out food and water to flood victims and also to the caring people working on the frontlines of the disaster.

Then, in the aftermath of the flood, Salvation Army was there to help victims connect to vital resources in the community, including food, clothes, temporary housing and more.

Sand Springs Community Services, another United Way partner agency, also played a key role in helping flood victims. It worked alongside area churches to give hands-on help, including mucking out houses, giving out supplies and providing a never-ending supply of elbow grease to get the hard work done.

This, and more, is why I said “yes” to co-chairing United Way’s 2021 campaign. I know what United Way does when families need their help the most.

I’ve seen it. I’ve experienced it. And I am personally grateful to help ensure United Way’s 59 partner agencies do not have to cut vital services in 2022.

But the fact is that reaching the goal will be just as difficult, if not more, than 2020.