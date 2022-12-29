Column: Understand how biases cause misunderstanding of suicide

As people process Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ recent death by suicide, a common reaction is shock and disbelief. The images of a happy husband and father on Instagram in the days leading up to his death do not paint the picture of a person in crisis. As our collective shock subsides and we begin to grieve and process tWitch’s death, many of us will begin to grapple with two fraught questions:

“Why did this happen?” “How can we keep it from happening again?”

In my past work as a clinical social worker and current research at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, I am struck by how the tragedy of tWitch’s death and the community response is not uncommon.

Smaller versions of this same tragedy and response pattern play out in homes and communities around Oklahoma every day. Our shared shock is normal but also revealing of a larger social problem when it comes to our views on suicide. There are two pervasive and damaging social biases that are responsible for this pattern: the depression bias and the hospitalization bias.

The depression bias is on clear display as people have been processing tWitch’s death. When people say that he “didn’t look suicidal,” what they really mean is that he “didn’t look depressed.”

The automatic assumption that all suicidal individuals are depressed is understandable, and it is true that clinical depression is associated with a significant increase in suicide risk. We also know that the actual experiences of suicidal individuals are much more complex and can include anger, social isolation, relationship troubles and anxiety and are often associated with other stressors like job loss, health problems and financial troubles.

By assuming that all individuals who experience suicidal thoughts are depressed, we are at risk of missing the pain and suffering of people who don’t fit this narrow view of the problem.

The hospitalization bias is the view that treatment for suicidal individuals should include hospitalization, often against the person’s will. The stigma associated with seeking mental health interventions can be a significant barrier for some people. Their suffering is private, and they are terrified to let their guard down.

The fear of hospitalization is also the fear of revealing their pain and suffering to the world. Although there are certainly some occasions when hospitalization is necessary, the vast majority of people experiencing suicidal thoughts are best served by outpatient treatment.

In our clinical social work courses at OU, our students are specifically trained to use hospitalization as a last resort after considerable efforts are made to provide outpatient interventions.

Instead of falling for the depression and hospitalization biases, we need to remember that the pain and suffering behind a suicidal crisis is often complex and that hospitalization is just one among many tools that we can use to help.

The sense of urgency to prevent future suicides is real, but people will often feel that their pathways to helping are limited. Instead of feeling helpless, take steps to check in with the people in your life.

Listen to your instincts. If something feels off, use that as a prompt to share your care and concern. If someone trusts you with their pain and tells you about their suicidal thoughts or behaviors, don’t be afraid!

The next step is simply to connect them with a mental health provider. This is how we save lives. This is how we keep this from happening again.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or simply dial 988.

Jonathan Kratz, who holds a master's degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker, is a clinical assistant professor in the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.