Column: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe leaving big shoes to fill

When Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his resignation, there were cheers in the Oklahoma State Capitol—from the happy Democrat Party leaders. The godfather of the Republican Party is leaving on Jan. 3.

There’s a reason. When Inhofe was elected to the U. S. Senate, Oklahoma voter registration was one-third Republican and two-thirds Democrat. By 2022, it’s flipped. Republicans outnumber Democrats and have taken up conservative values through Inhofe’s leadership.

In political terms, there are show and work horses. Work horses don’t stand in line for the cameras; they are doing the nation’s business. Inhofe is a work horse who has made a difference for Oklahoma and America for more than 56 years.

I’ve been honored to introduce Inhofe at numerous events and, not surprisingly, with his Will Rogers-like demeanor, will cut my introductions short to get down to business—no accolades. Usually, he points to his greatest accomplishment being his wife, Kay, and their 20 kids and grandkids.

He’ll be missed by truly conservative Republican candidates seeking office. They know that with the support of Inhofe, their opponent would lose. They know a winner when they see one.

Out of 51 elections, Inhofe has won 48. In 1994 when Sen. David Boren resigned, Dave McCurdy ran against Inhofe for that seat and lost even having had a 20-point lead.

Inhofe will be missed by our military, supporting our troops by securing the latest equipment and technology. It’s no coincidence that Oklahoma’s five military installations are the best equipped.

When some administrations were gutting the military for pet projects, Inhofe, as the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, fought to keep Oklahoma’s military and economy strong. Presidents, secretaries of defense, military leaders and strategists have depended on Inhofe’s wisdom for international and domestic decisions on policy and readiness.

Inhofe will be missed by Oklahoma’s strongest business—the petroleum industry—because he was there protecting our greatest resource as businesses, families, schools, hospitals and universities thrive on Oklahoma crude.

Inhofe knows when the oil business is good, Oklahoma is great. Many times in the middle of the night on the Senate floor, when sneaky liberals tried to pass bills to destroy the oil industry, Inhofe debunked their ridiculous arguments. They will not miss him.

It’s been my privilege to fly (and will continue flying) with my friend as he travels to military installations and communities talking to Oklahomans. He visits with Washington updates and to keep in touch with real people who keep him grounded.

Inhofe has liberal friends—as we all do—who will miss him because he doesn’t waiver in his beliefs. They may be opposite sides of the political fence. But, Inhofe acts as Christians are instructed and respectfully tells them, “I’m right and you’re wrong.”

Inhofe was criticized by less-understanding folks who don’t appreciate why he takes Jesus to Africa while he’s representing the U.S. Senate. I have witnessed presidents and leaders of African countries praying with Inhofe as they place their trust in a man of God who represents America.

Fortunately, Inhofe will continue giving humble advice to those who ask. If they are wise, they will accept it.

Inhofe has made it clear who he wants to continue his legacy, and Oklahomans should respect his reasons.

The legendary Inhofe — the man who tossed a snowball on the Senate floor, who caused world leaders to clutch their pearls when flying to Helsinki to take a stand against claims of man-made global warming, who flew around the world, who protects our military and who brought democracy to African countries is merely stepping aside.

This great man would have impressed our Founding Fathers.

Inhofe will be missed after January. Letters from around the world and across the country have swarmed to his home and office with heartfelt congratulations for his service.

I’ll miss seeing my friend riding in Christmas parades, as he shakes hands and waves to the crowd. But as our friend, James Mountain Inhofe, takes a bow, he’ll forever be in the hearts of Oklahomans for generations to come. Thank you and God bless.

Jerry Buchanan is the former Tulsa County Republican Party chairman and longtime friend of Inhofe.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.