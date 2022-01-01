Column: U.S. military budget doesn't reflect conservative values of fiscal responsibility

Inhofe in the past has supported wars of aggression like in Iraq that bred horrendous consequences. He also was a major supporter of the U.S.-UAE-Saudi war on Yemen while profiting from stock ownership in Raytheon, a major weapons-maker that built bombs used to kill Yemeni civilians.

The two countries that Inhofe touts as major security threats to the U.S. — China and Russia — together spend less than half that the U.S. does on its military.

Collectively, they possess 22 overseas military bases. Most of those bases are Russian ones, located in the former Soviet Union. China has one based, located in Djibouti. By comparison, the U.S. has over 1,000 foreign military bases.

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to call the White House to offer sympathy after 9/11, while Chinese leader Xi Jinping has advanced a “win-win” policy, in which the U.S. would cooperate to advance their mutual interests.

The U.S. has antagonized China by a) engaging in a major naval buildup in the South China Seas (“Asia Pivot”), b) selling high-tech military weaponry to China’s adversaries (India, Taiwan); c) helping to finance anti-Chinese riots in Hong Kong; and d) supporting secessionist elements in China’s Xinjiang province.