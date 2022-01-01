Column: U.S. military budget doesn't reflect conservative values of fiscal responsibility

Oklahoma’s U.S. Sen. James Inhofe released a statement touting his support for conservative values in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed in the Senate on Dec. 15.
Inhofe bragged about helping to nix a provision that would force women to register for the Selective Service System, stating the NDAA would help “make the U.S. more secure” while taking care of the “men and women who bravely serve our nation.”
According to Inhofe, the best thing about the NDAA was that it a) boosted defense spending by $25 billion above President Joe Biden’s “woefully inadequate budget request,” b) provides significant funding to “defeat Chinese aggression,” c) authorizes $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine to deter Russia and d) prioritizes nuclear modernization.
Of all these supposed benefits, none promote conservative values, which center on sustaining a fiscally responsible government, reducing unnecessary taxation and respecting tradition.
The NDAA uses fabricated national security threats to support a military budget that is more than the next 11 countries combined. Where is the fiscal conservatism in that?
Wasn’t it George Washington who warned in his farewell address about the danger of foreign entanglements and “overgrown military establishments, which under any form of government, are inauspicious to liberty”?
Inhofe in the past has supported wars of aggression like in Iraq that bred horrendous consequences. He also was a major supporter of the U.S.-UAE-Saudi war on Yemen while profiting from stock ownership in Raytheon, a major weapons-maker that built bombs used to kill Yemeni civilians.
The two countries that Inhofe touts as major security threats to the U.S. — China and Russia — together spend less than half that the U.S. does on its military.
Collectively, they possess 22 overseas military bases. Most of those bases are Russian ones, located in the former Soviet Union. China has one based, located in Djibouti. By comparison, the U.S. has over 1,000 foreign military bases.
Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to call the White House to offer sympathy after 9/11, while Chinese leader Xi Jinping has advanced a “win-win” policy, in which the U.S. would cooperate to advance their mutual interests.
The U.S. has antagonized China by a) engaging in a major naval buildup in the South China Seas (“Asia Pivot”), b) selling high-tech military weaponry to China’s adversaries (India, Taiwan); c) helping to finance anti-Chinese riots in Hong Kong; and d) supporting secessionist elements in China’s Xinjiang province.
The U.S. has antagonized Russia by a) expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on its borders in violation of a promise made by former Secretary of State James A. Baker, b) backing a 2014 coup in Ukraine overthrowing a pro-Russian leader and triggering a civil war, c) tearing up a major arms control agreement negotiated in the late 1980s (INF Treaty) and d) carrying out provocative military maneuvers in the Baltic states.
But you won’t hear Inhofe acknowledge any of this. And why should he when the defense and aerospace and oil and gas industries pay so well.
Donors from those industries have given him over $650,000 in campaign contributions in the last five years, buying his support for bills like the NDAA, which keep the profits churning.
Inhofe claims that the NDAA “looks out for Oklahoma by ensuring that its five military installations and the surrounding communities are fully resourced,” and by “promoting partnerships between universities, industry partners and the Department of Defense.”
Oklahomans interests are not best looked after in an economy rooted in war; and in which the intellectual independence and integrity of its universities is compromised through partnership with the world’s most destructive military machine.
In an article published in the National Catholic Reporter, Art Laffin wrote that the gargantuan military budget championed by Inhofe is “an affront to God.” The piece quoted Martin Luther King Jr. who said that “a nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”
Inhofe may fashion himself a conservative, but in practice he has committed himself to policies that should offend the sensibility of any true conservative — and decent human being.
Jeremy Kuzmarov is managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on U.S. foreign policy. He teaches history at Tulsa Community College and Southern Nazarene University.