Column: Tyranny rises with unregulated militias

History teaches when democracies fail, tyrants reign.
At the end of the Cold War, author Francis Fukayama argued that we had reached the “end of history” – that man’s imagination could not invent anything beyond democracy because there could be no better system. Therefore, the challenge became making democracy work. Our democracy has always been a work in progress.
Over our 246 years as a democratic republic, we have struggled as a nation with systemic inequality. Persistent inequality remains the major fault line that shakes democracies from their foundations.
This struggle is as intense today as at any time in our history. A collective sense of political and economic uncertainty permeates our daily lives.
Key to preventing tyranny is gaining an understanding of the characteristics of a tyrant. Archetypal tyrants believe themselves to be the center of the universe. They are filled with anger, dismissive of facts, maneuver to suppress all opposition, and surround themselves with their own personal security force.
Tyranny thrives on criminality bolstered by violence. To this end, the tyrant relies on extending their personal security force into national paramilitary organizations. Modern history is ripe with these groups: Mussolini’s black shirts, Hitler’s brown shirts and the white robes and hoods of the Ku Klux Klan.
The KKK, founded in 1865 in the wake of the failure of the Confederacy to overturn our Democracy, extended throughout southern states and beyond by 1870 and became the instrument of white supremist resistance to the reconstruction-era policies aimed at establishing political and economic equality for Black Americans.
Today, the KKK is part of the ever-growing American militia movement threatening our constitutional Democratic Republic.
One does not have to look too far from home to see the groundwork for a paramilitary organization that could easily endanger every Oklahoman. Just read the proposed Senate Bill 1251, sponsored by Sen. Nathan Dahm.
The language of the legislation is music to the ears of any emerging tyrant.
Titled the “Oklahoma State Guard and Militia Revitalization Act,” it calls for the enhancement of an “unorganized Militia” consisting of any armed Oklahoman between the age of 17 and 70. It failed to get out of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
It would be easy to dismiss this act that narrowly failed in the committee vote as nonsense, except that the concept is inherently dangerous.
In his book “On Tyranny,” professor Timothy Schneider writes “when the men with guns who have always claimed to be against the system start wearing uniforms and marching with torches and pictures of a leader, the end is nigh. When the pro-leader paramilitary and the official police and military intermingle, the end has come.”
During my professional life in the military and the police force, I had many opportunities to witness the real criminal threat of various militia organizations, both at home and abroad. I found that so many individual members of these militias fall under the sway of authoritarian leaders because they share the same characteristics.
Tyrants are bullies and their behavior is consistent, whether they are acting out in the schoolyard, inciting division in the workplace, or trying to overthrow a democracy.
Tyrants can be dealt with the same as bullies. One must recognize them for what they are, intervene whenever possible, call them out publicly, and hold them accountable for their actions.
As Benjamin Franklin walked out of Independence Hall after the 1787 Constitutional Convention, a lady asked, “Well, Doctor what have we got – a republic or a monarchy?”
“A republic,” replied the Doctor, “if you can keep it.”