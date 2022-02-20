Column: Tyranny rises with unregulated militias

In his book “On Tyranny,” professor Timothy Schneider writes “when the men with guns who have always claimed to be against the system start wearing uniforms and marching with torches and pictures of a leader, the end is nigh. When the pro-leader paramilitary and the official police and military intermingle, the end has come.”

During my professional life in the military and the police force, I had many opportunities to witness the real criminal threat of various militia organizations, both at home and abroad. I found that so many individual members of these militias fall under the sway of authoritarian leaders because they share the same characteristics.

Tyrants are bullies and their behavior is consistent, whether they are acting out in the schoolyard, inciting division in the workplace, or trying to overthrow a democracy.

Tyrants can be dealt with the same as bullies. One must recognize them for what they are, intervene whenever possible, call them out publicly, and hold them accountable for their actions.

As Benjamin Franklin walked out of Independence Hall after the 1787 Constitutional Convention, a lady asked, “Well, Doctor what have we got – a republic or a monarchy?”