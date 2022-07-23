Column: Tulsa's long-term economic success depends on innovation, collaboration

Nearly 60 years ago, a trip was made to Ohio that would transform Tulsa as many knew it.

In the early 1960s, Tulsa business leaders wanted to better understand the impact of the Ohio region’s water navigation system. A visit to the state yielded important learnings that were brought back to Oklahoma, leading to the formation of what is now one of the central U.S.’s best economic development assets in the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority, or Tulsa Ports.

Six decades later, Tulsa leaders have preserved and expanded that kind of commitment to collaboration and innovation and a desire to build the public structures and partnerships that will support them.

Examples of this ongoing commitment to collaboration abound.

Earlier this summer, we authorized site preparation efforts at the Historic Morton Hospital site and took the first steps to begin work on the planned Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator at Morton, a partnership between PartnerTulsa, the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. and Tulsa County.

Since December, a coalition including INCOG, the city of Tulsa, PartnerTulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Innovation Labs, Oklahoma State University, the Osage Nation, Tulsa Ports and others began implementation of a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to further build out an Advanced Mobility industry cluster.

Tulsa was one of 60 finalists for this grant out of 529 applicants. Coalition members will hear later this summer whether we will receive a Phase II grant that would fund over $80 million in innovation-based economic development initiatives.

And just weeks ago, Tulsa Community College, Tulsa Innovation Labs and a host of partners announced the launch of the Cyber Skills Center, which aims to train a next-generation workforce in critical cyber skills, with a focus on providing access to the Tulsans who have previously been left behind by economic innovations and growth.

The Cyber Skills Center will partner with the city-funded RetrainTulsa, which was born out of an acknowledgment that the employment impacts of COVID-19 provided the opportunity to develop an innovative, evidence-backed approach to helping Tulsans find and train for meaningful careers.

Announcements like these can seemingly feel commonplace at this point in Tulsa’s history, given how often they occur.

On a nearly weekly basis, national news outlets are writing about the Tulsa Remote program, which has brought nearly 2,000 remote workers to the city. These are individuals who pour their time and talents into their neighborhoods and civic organizations out of desire to have an impact on their newfound home.

All told, it can be easy to assume that meaningful collaboration and a commitment to innovation happens effortlessly. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

These successes and others are the result of deliberate partnerships that require daily work, ongoing communication and a commitment to thinking about what we must do now to improve the economic prospects of Tulsans and residents of northeast Oklahoma.

Over the course of the past year, PartnerTulsa — otherwise known as the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity — has been proud to support and lead many of the efforts highlighted above on behalf of the city of Tulsa.

PartnerTulsa stands as a reflection of Tulsa’s commitment to innovation and collaboration, given that we were born out of a merger of multiple siloed entities that limited the city’s ability to invest in major economic and community development initiatives in a consistently meaningful way.

As we embark on our second year of operations, I couldn’t be more proud or excited about all that is on the horizon — from projects like the renovation of the former Laura Dester site, to the completion of the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan, to the potential growth in Tulsa’s Advanced Mobility industry.

We are committed to searching out best practices globally and tackling complex problems and projects across this city. We are honored to serve alongside and execute the vision of the mayor and Tulsa City Council and to work with the dozens of committed partners across this region who share our same desire and commitment to increase economic opportunity for our fellow Tulsans.