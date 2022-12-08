Column: Tulsa's Future driving regional economic growth through partnerships

Strong partnerships are key to a city and a region’s long-term success. When you look at cities that have seen transformational growth, adapted to change and driven innovation, they have a common theme: partnership from the business community.

Tulsa is no different.

In the last two decades, downtown Tulsa and our regional communities have seen record-breaking development. We continue to invest in ourselves with projects like the building at 222 N. Detroit Ave., construction of the Santa Fe Square project and the development in downtown Jenks and along Route 66, to name just a few.

To continue moving our region forward, we must work together to build the region we want to see in the next decade. Since coming to Tulsa nearly two years ago, I’ve seen firsthand the investment in economic development from our business community and regional and tribal partners through Tulsa’s Future.

Tulsa’s Future is the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led regional economic development partnership that works with the city of Tulsa, hundreds of private investors and regional and tribal partners to bring transformational investment to the Tulsa region.

Since its inception in 2005, Tulsa’s Future has generated more than 72,500 jobs and more than $4.25 billion in capital investment. Additionally, more than 200 public and private investors have supported Tulsa’s Future during the last 17 years.

We’ve seen continued involvement from the region’s business community, regional partners and tribal partners and are excited to build upon our success as we move toward the future. Last year, we were focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, which was supported through Tulsa’s Future: Road to Recovery, a one-year-strategic work plan.

This year saw the launch of a new multi-year economic development strategy, Tulsa’s Future: Acceleration, which focuses on accentuating our existing industry strengths and capitalizing on emerging trends.

For the last 11 months, we’ve met with the business community to outline our Tulsa’s Future: Acceleration strategic plan. I’m proud to say that as of today, 132 companies and regional and tribal partners have pledged more than $3.1 million in annual commitments to bolster the region’s economic development activity.

In its first year, Tulsa’s Future: Acceleration has celebrated several wins, including multiple headquarter relocations. These wins include ClearSign Technologies’ move from Seattle; aerospace company Air Transport Components’ relocation from the Phoenix area; Milo’s Tea Company, an Alabama-based beverage manufacturer, investing an additional $20 million at its local production facility; and most recently, Hayden Industrial, a California-based manufacturer, expanding its operations to Tulsa.

Additionally, a Tulsa coalition was announced as one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The $38.2 million grant will go toward establishing the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Corridor. The coalition was led by INCOG and partners included Tulsa Innovation Labs, Tulsa Ports, the city of Tulsa, Partner Tulsa, Oklahoma State University, Osage LLC and the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

These successes would not be possible without the strong support of our regional business community, regional and tribal partners and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Thank you to the numerous Tulsa’s Future investors that are helping us drive regional economic prosperity.

Arthur Jackson is the senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber.