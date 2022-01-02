Column: Tulsa's challenge is to keep college graduates here

Tulsa’s universities can try to produce more young people with college degrees, but the city’s challenge today is that it just can’t keep those graduates here or even in the state!

We should have no illusions that this effort alone, while worthwhile, will transform our city.

To build a strong Tulsa that not only retains but recruits educated young people, we really need a strong academic research effort, which will be the key node in an innovation network. This network will bring educated young people to Tulsa.

This has been the tried and tested path of cities like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is today home to some of the leading companies in the world like Oracle, Disney, Uber, and Google. These companies were not lured to Pittsburgh by tax incentives, but by the need to be near Carnegie-Mellon and the University of Pittsburgh.

You can’t raise your average educational attainment by producing people with college degrees who promptly move to Dallas. We need to be like Pittsburgh or, for that matter, Dallas, and be a draw for highly-educated workers — an importer of talent. And that means university research and development.