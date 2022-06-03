Column: Tulsa will get through this together

What a difference a day makes. I had planned to use this space and time with you to share details of our company’s energy transformation.

I had planned to share the good news of our new energy resources that will save customers money, stand up to Oklahoma’s extreme weather and add to Oklahoma’s energy economy — but those details can wait.

Instead, I’d like to pause and reflect on a different type of strength and resiliency; the type we’ve seen in our community this week in the face of incomprehensible tragedy.

Tulsa is a strong, proud city that we all love. One of the things that makes it a wonderful place to live is its ability to pull together in challenging times.

The strength and compassion of Tulsans and our neighbors has been the light for our community during this incredibly dark and painful time.

There will be a debate about the policy implications of Wednesday’s tragedy.

That’s a healthy and important part of the process.

But my purpose today is to emphasize the process that should happen first.

We may disagree passionately, but when it comes down to it, we are one. In this moment, we need to grieve together and comfort one another.

We need to listen to one another with genuine empathy, acknowledge our fears and heartache and be compassionate with one another.

Tulsa will not be defined by this assault on our city and loss of life but by how we respond – how we pull together and recover.

Already, Tulsans and our neighbors have stepped up to provide consolation and support for those directly affected.

The shock of Wednesday’s tragedy is real. It is painful, and it should remind us how precious we are to one another. Our community is strong, we are resilient and we will get through this together.

Peggy Simmons is president and chief operating officer of PSO and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.