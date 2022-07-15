Column: Tulsa survey finds Tulsa needs to work on establishing LGBTQIA+ inclusive workplaces

As famous urbanist Richard Florida aptly notes in his book, The Rise of the Creative Class, there are three critical identifiers that mark an innovative and growing city—technology, talent and tolerance. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and an education facilitator at Holberton Tulsa, a software engineering school, I am excited about Tulsa’s progress.

But there is still work to do.

A survey released earlier this year by a career research firm found that LGBTQIA+ Americans are vastly underrepresented in the workplace and face continued harassment or mistreatment on the job. This discrepancy is troubling, and one we must work to overcome for truly inclusive workplaces.

In June, I had the opportunity to close out Pride month by moderating a Queer Coding panel in partnership with Techquity, a student-led initiative focused on expanding access to technical education and fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment.

Joining me on the panel were Jamar Torres, Elle McCray, Louie Napoleone and Grace Fallon, fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are involved in the Tulsa technology sector. The event was an opportunity for us to have an honest discussion about our experiences and pathways to create an equitable technology ecosystem in Tulsa. I’d like to highlight a few key takeaways.

The first step in creating a more inclusive environment is by offering tangible benefits to LBGTQIA+ employees.

We have all seen company social media accounts change their profile pictures in June to incorporate a rainbow theme. However, without tangible policies such as equal pay, maternity and paternity leave, and insurance that includes support for gender-affirming medical health, this comes off as performative.

A recent report by the Human Rights Campaign found that almost 50 percent of LGBTQIA+ workers are closeted at work. Companies should be intentional about creating a supportive culture that actively seeks diversity. Tolerance is the foundation of a successful city and thriving workplace. At a minimum, employees should feel supported at work regardless of their race, gender, experience, or sexual orientation. But creating a mentorship program where team members can learn from shared experiences is even better.

Together we can break down barriers and make tech more accessible by creating opportunities for diverse communities to connect through after-school or weekend technology programs. We recently partnered with CLLCTVE to host Tulsa’s first Hackathon with technologists, creators and visual artists. Participants worked together over 24 hours to develop technology solutions for inclusive hiring, on-demand talent matching and contractor management.

It is no surprise that in our modern society, our challenges are only growing more complex and interconnected. It is in our best interest as a community of technology enthusiasts to seek out people who have different perspectives, whether building a team, mentoring or speaking out.

Many LGBTQIA+ individuals have the unique perspective of having many interconnected identities. Nonbinary Black individuals experience society differently than cisgendered white people, but both communities have valuable experiences to share. By working together to solve problems, we can all benefit from unique perspectives.

Implementing change to make the technology sector more equitable for LGBTQIA+ individuals, also levels the playing field for all minority communities.

While the focus of Pride month is to support the LGBTQIA+ community and to recognize and responsibly reflect on the challenges we continue to face, progress helps all underestimated individuals. I firmly believe that equality doesn’t mean more opportunities for just one community, but all communities.