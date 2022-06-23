Column: Tulsa’s success depends on TU’s renaissance

The future of Tulsa depends on The University of Tulsa. Why?

Despite extraordinary improvements over the past decade, the city of Tulsa is still not making progress on the one statistic that matters most: the number of well-educated young people who make their home here.

The modest influx of people into Tulsa has come from the surrounding rural counties – like Muskogee, Cherokee and Payne. These arrivals are on average less educated than the current Tulsan.

Comparisons are grim. In 2017, roughly 27% of new migrants into Tulsa held a bachelor’s degree or higher, while, in contrast, 45% of adults moving to Dallas had a four-year degree or higher, and 40% percent of adults moving to Kansas City were similarly qualified.

Tulsa’s demographic facts are not the markers of a successful city in the 21st century.

I often hear civic leaders argue for more higher education in Tulsa. Presumably, these advocates mean that we can resist the disturbing exodus of college graduates by improving the number of degrees among the local population. I fear that this otherwise laudable effort will do little to address Tulsa’s particular challenge.

After all, each year our state loses more college graduates to other states than the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University together award bachelor’s degrees.

If we want to transform Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma, we will have to do more than simply produce workers for the booming Texas economy.

What is needed in Tulsa is a research university that creates an innovation ecosystem that draws people from around the world. This is the proven method of civic growth in places like Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Boston.

In these cities, professionals young and old congregate to work in and around leading universities. World-changing companies like Oracle, Google, Uber and many others locate nearby, driven not by tax incentives but by the need to access well-qualified human capital.

In turn, these educated professionals naturally generate extraordinary cultural activities — jazz clubs, galleries, festivals and museums. These amenities do not attract jobs so much as they are the inevitable residue of a population working in high value-add positions.

The University of Tulsa has just completed one of its most successful years since its founding in 1894. Our incoming freshman class is nearly 40% larger than just two years ago and will be the most diverse in TU’s history.

University finances have never been in a better place, and our endowment is up nearly 33%, making it one of the largest in the nation. TU’s engineering programs were recently ranked as the 8th best in the nation by Money magazine, while the definitive U.S. News & World Report guide placed TU’s new cybersecurity programs as equal to Harvard’s.

We provide free books to incoming students, and, confident in our outcomes, we guarantee a good job upon graduation.

TU’s Zarrow Center is an active part in the downtown arts scene, and our legal clinics provide needed services to vulnerable residents. I am also proud that TU has hosted several dozen Afghan refugee families over the past year, providing housing and other social services.

But our work at TU is not yet done.

My goal as president is to make TU one of the three best universities between the Rocky Mountains and the Mississippi River, alongside Rice University in Houston and Washington University in St. Louis.

During the next year, TU will launch a massive fundraising campaign to endow professorships, build needed research spaces and provide student scholarships. My hope, indeed my promise, is that midtown Tulsa will be dotted with companies linked to TU, bringing people from around the globe to work and study here.

TU will spark new cultural activities, from hosting conferences to creating destination festivals, with the goal of making Tulsa a mecca for literary and artistic pursuits. At the same time, we will devote academic effort to analyzing the future of Tulsa and ways for cities like ours to thrive.

Today, cities like Pittsburgh and Boston lead the nation in the net inflow of well-educated workers. This success is driven by one engine: the world-renowned universities that make those cities so remarkable.

This can be Tulsa’s destiny, too, but, if Tulsa is going to join their ranks, it will be because TU serves as a similar magnet. At TU, we are well are on our way to becoming just that.

Everyone who cares about the city of Tulsa should be rooting for our success.

Brad Carson is the University of Tulsa president, former two-term U.S. congressman for Oklahoma’s 2nd District, former under secretary of the U.S. Army and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

