Column: Tulsa remembers when East met West at the 11th Street Bridge

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell likes to say, “If you want to see America, then you’ve got to see Oklahoma!” I like to add, and if you want to see Oklahoma, there’s no better way than on Route 66.

And if you want to learn about Route 66, you better come to Tulsa because that is where East met West in 1926. Tulsa is the capitol of Route 66 thanks to the old 11th Street Bridge and the persistence of Cyrus Avery, a Tulsa entrepreneur who became known as the “Father of Route 66.”

After the federal government decided that the first highway would begin in Chicago and end in Santa Monica, California, Avery convinced officials to bring that highway through Tulsa because that was the only place where there was a concrete and steel-reinforced bridge across the Arkansas River.

That is how the 11th Street span became a bridge to the West on the nation’s first federal highway. No wonder Tulsa is such a focal point for this historic highway.

But if Tulsa is the capitol, then Oklahoma must be the highway’s home state because there are more miles of Route 66 in Oklahoma than any other state. In fact, the Mother Road even nudges the state Capitol as it passes through Oklahoma City.