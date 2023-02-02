We are in a transformational period for the Tulsa region.

During the past year, Tulsa hosted one of the largest golf tournaments in the world, had the biggest year in tourism history and saw our region represented in national media and on the big screen like never before.

Tulsa isn’t just being put on people’s radar; we are seeing unprecedented investment in our region. At the State of the City last November, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum declared, "We are living through the greatest moment of investment in the history of Tulsa.”

We are competing with the biggest cities in the country for businesses to relocate or expand to — and we are consistently winning.

We have significant momentum going into 2023, but to sustain that growth we rely on crucial investment and smart legislation from our elected leaders. The Tulsa Regional Chamber’s 2023 OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda outlines policies that will enable us to make the most of our region's moment and ensure a prosperous future.

For example, we have an opportunity to support the Oklahoma Department of Tourism’s promotional fund to build on this momentous year. The return on investment of advertising dollars for tourism in northeast Oklahoma is $70 per visitor and $6 in tax for every dollar spent. Yet, Oklahoma’s advertising investment significantly lags that of surrounding states.

Attractions such as Route 66, the Gathering Place, the Bob Dylan Center and the Greenwood Rising history museum provide a unique opportunity to draw thousands of visitors to northeast Oklahoma with a positive ad campaign.

It is imperative to take advantage of the current momentum and support the legislative effort to increase the cap on the apportionment of sales tax provided to the Oklahoma Tourism Promotion Revolving Fund.

Because tourism and attention to the Tulsa region are at record levels, we have the opportunity to make our pitch for the recruitment of economic investment and attracting and retaining workforce to a wider audience than ever before.

To make the most of the momentous investments in northeast Oklahoma, we must have the workforce to fill the jobs coming to our region. Workforce shortages are driving factors for where companies relocate to; if we invest in proven programs as strategies for workforce and talent, we can continue to be a leading contender for economic investments from across the world.

Two programs with successful track records are the OCAST Internship Partnership Program and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance’s Workforce OMA apprenticeship program. These programs are both public-private partnerships designed to meet the needs of businesses while also providing jobs to Oklahoma residents.

The OCAST internship pairs a business with a college student to work on specific projects, and the OMA apprenticeship helps manufacturers find and develop workforce and training solutions for manufacturing across the state.

State leaders should utilize every available resource to help strengthen the Oklahoma workforce. Increasing the annual investment in these programs would help ensure Oklahoma companies have access to the best and brightest talent.

This moment of investment isn’t just coming from the successful recruitment of business; we are doing equally well in our advocacy for federal economic investment. In the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, we competed with more than 500 cities and became one of only 21 cities selected to receive a $38.2 million grant to grow our advanced mobility industry.

State leaders can take advantage of this investment of federal funds and build on developments from the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster, as well as support the agreement between the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas to be leaders in advanced mobility. These initiatives will attract new business and encourage economic growth along the Highway 412 corridor of northeastern Oklahoma and the Arkansas border.

State leaders can and should enact legislation that will help this agreement become a success for years to come.

The past year has been a historically successful year on multiple economic development fronts — tourism, business recruitment and workforce development — and the Oklahoma Legislature can give northeastern Oklahoma even stronger tools so we can build on that success and create an even brighter future for the region and the state.

Mike Neal is the president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.