Column: Tulsa is the center of a new 'homegrown' hub for tech ecosystem

When I served as secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development for the state of Oklahoma, we spent hours and hours discussing how to best grow our economy. We worked hard to lure very large companies like Tesla to our state and community, but it was very difficult to win those recruitment battles against much larger states with massive economic development budgets.

I have always believed that building our own is the best way to grow Oklahoma’s economy, and we are seeing it occur right here in Tulsa. Tulsa’s economy is centered around home-grown stalwarts in industries like oil and gas, finance, manufacturing and aerospace. Just think of a major player in our business community, and that company was often born here.

There is a new kind of "homegrown" energy happening in Tulsa right before our eyes. I have recently been exposed to the exciting technology ecosystem that is being developed in our city, and it is remarkable.

Local organizations including the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Lobeck Taylor Foundation, Schusterman Family Foundation and other benefactors are largely responsible for creating an incredible environment for Tulsa to emerge as a legitimate hub for technology innovation and tech startup company formation. Our community’s efforts are being featured all across the country.

Having recently taken a deeper look into some of the results of these wonderful organizations, I’m amazed to find that a new breed of entrepreneurship and company formation is taking place, right here in Tulsa, and right in the shadow of the Tulsa Race Massacre and Greenwood's rebuilding.

What amazes me most is the pace of progress that is being realized and how quickly new companies can be developed in critical areas like education, cybersecurity and health care and with an added emphasis on social and local economic impact.

The Tulsa community has collectively invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help this ecosystem take off. Just look to 36 Degrees North, Mother Road Market and tech startup accelerator programs like Build in Tulsa, ACT House, Kitchen 66, Riata Center and Tulsa Techstars, which are attracting out-of-area entrepreneurs as well as helping stem the brain drain of local college graduates, who previously had few viable options to stay here.

Local citizens can now start companies and scale them via a proven model that Silicon Valley and other tech hub cities like Austin, Atlanta and Boston have enjoyed for years if not decades.

The above-mentioned programs have generated success stories like Plannly, Boddle Learning, Fansub, Workbnb, Groovv and many other companies, generating jobs and creating wealth while giving local schools and businesses some incredible new tools to help drive successful outcomes for their respective communities.

I have personally met the “Tulsa Twelve” founders from the Techstars program, as well as several founders from the other local accelerators. These are real companies with bright founders, revenue and extremely high potential.

The stakes are quite high, as more cities around the world, and closer to home in the heartland of the U.S., will all be competing for talent, funding sources, attention and outright survival. This exciting movement is just getting started, and your help is needed to leverage or build on the foundational investments from the local philanthropic foundations.

We need additional support and participation from the private sector, private investors and academia. More venture investment capital is needed. More experienced mentors are needed to help guide entrepreneurs through their incredibly challenging journeys. More housing is needed for new residents to build and raise their families while they build their companies.

Oklahoma was just named a top 10 state in net population migration in 2021 and 2022, and I truly believe growing local business will be key to continuing this trajectory. Let’s all join together to help the Tulsa region reach its full potential by growing amazing companies right here at home.

Sean Kouplen is the chairman and CEO of Tulsa-based Regent Bank. He is also a small business owner and investor. He served as Oklahoma’s secretary of commerce and workforce development from 2019-21.