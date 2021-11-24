Column: Tulsa has the capacity for great things when embracing love

If you save one soul, you save mankind.

We came into this year with a degree of anxiety about many things and were challenged to chart our future. Perhaps the most pressing example of this for Tulsa was the commemoration of the 1921 Race Massacre and the search for the remains of those who lost their lives.

Collective guilt of this tragedy pulled us apart, with many asking why we should focus on the negative.

Mayor G.T. Bynum led the community with a belief that in finding the truth, the truth will set us free. Phil Armstrong set a course for healing with the dedication of Greenwood Rising and a focus on hope. Knowing our history gives us opportunity to learn and actively build the culture of the community where we raise our children.

In the last few months, it may seem as though attention has shifted from the Race Massacre to the resettlement of Afghans, but I see one Tulsa in these two separate stories.

As the human tragedy of the fall of Afghanistan came into focus, Tulsa stood up, stepped forward and embraced the opportunity to love.

This opportunity stretches us to be present to a people who do not speak our language, know our customs or worship as most do in eastern Oklahoma.