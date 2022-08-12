Column: Tulsa has so much good in Goodwill

As I get closer to that four score mark, I confess that I find myself challenged as to the ways to continue giving and serving my community in a meaningful way.

One of my favorite ways to give a gift that just keeps on giving is by donating to Goodwill. For the sake of transparency, I have been a donor and volunteer with this organization for more than 25 years. I never cease to be amazed at their many accomplishments in transforming lives of people who are differently abled, challenged, blessed or talented.

Goodwill’s headquarters and main campus at 2800 Southwest Boulevard is one of eight retail stores and more than 20 donation centers located in the metropolitan Tulsa area, employing nearly 400 people.

Perhaps you think of Goodwill as the place to drop off things that are no longer needed in your household. You may think of it as a place to shop for some of the best bargains in gently used (sometimes new) articles of clothing or household goods.

It is also a great place to buy books (one of my favorites). Your donations and patronage are only the beginning of some great things that happen to our community and its citizens through this nonprofit organization.

Goodwill Tulsa’s programs offer individuals a path out of poverty while meeting employers labor needs.

Through their TulsaWORKS Career Academy, Goodwill offers training in the hospitality, customer service, technology and retail industries. It offers courses in forklift operation and unarmed security. Once the training is complete, it has professionals to assist with job placement.

The Goodwill staff remain available to the employer partners and graduates long after placement to assist with any difficulties and to help graduates advance in their careers.

Goodwill’s Job Connection program at 17th Street and Yale Avenue is an excellent resource for individuals looking for employment. Over 500 jobs in the community are filled each year by individuals Goodwill assisted. Job Connection has an online option and is free to anyone.

All of this is because of generous donations from the public .

Goodwill has a Financial Resilience Program in partnership with the City of Tulsa. The goal is to improve the financial literacy and resilience. Once a person is employed and earning money, they need to know how to manage, budget and save.

Goodwill changes lives, not only of the people they serve, but also of their families.

Once a year at an annual awards luncheon, Goodwill recognizes employees, trainees and companies who have demonstrated their philosophy and commitment to excellence. If you have not had an opportunity to attend, I encourage you to consider adding this to your calendar.

If you need a way to inspire your employees, offer a gentle nudge in positivity or re-energize your own mindset, buy a box of tissues and attend this event. And, consider sponsoring a table so others can experience this moment. This is an opportunity to see Goodwill in action: Goodwill the motivator, Goodwill the inspiration, Goodwill the partner, Goodwill the change agent.

For more information, go to goodwilltulsa.org and see for yourself the results of the public investment.

Also, Goodwill Tulsa has incredible leadership with David Oliver, who has been president of the nonprofit for 31 years. In his humility, he credits the board, staff and employees for the success in program development and strength in the city. But, it is Oliver at the helm through these decades setting the standard, attitude and vision for the Goodwill family.

Goodwill Tulsa celebrated its 95th birthday on Aug. 3. Happy 95th birthday, Goodwill, and many more.