Column: Tulsa has much in store for next year in the digital world

As the effects of the coronavirus continue to reshape our world, 2022 will see several factors accelerating the shift to a more digital, hybrid future. In the year ahead, there will be a continued focus on digital transformation as the driving force creating value for Tulsa business owners.
Taking stock of the current landscape and staying ahead of the curve means that organizations can position themselves for success.
Digital advances are key to growth. In 2022, it will be critical for companies to further digitize their offerings and operations using emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.
In a Deloitte Insights global study of 441 executives across industries, 73% reported adopting AI in one or more of their business units. Organizations are learning that they don’t need large information technology departments to do so.
In mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation can help accelerate those deals and make companies attractive acquisition targets. Those engaged in the merger and acquisition processes are finding digital technologies helpful in reducing transaction time and costs.
And, according to Accenture, 52% of companies logging merger and acquisition activity described themselves as primarily acquiring digital companies or assets.
For succession planning, digital transformation should be considered as business leaders think about the company’s long-term trajectory. This includes having talent with the skills to be agile in a changing digital environment.
A comprehensive succession plan should include a roadmap for current and future leaders to assess their digital readiness and position the company for sustainable growth.
Companies are ready to embrace emerging trends in talent and leadership. While many companies hope to continue returning workforces to the office in 2022, many are offering remote or hybrid work options.
According to an August 2021 study by Accenture, 53% of people who never worked from home previously now plan to work from home more often in the future.
As companies balance a mix of in-person and remote work, digitally driven workforces present opportunities to unlock productivity and collaboration. By removing geographical constraints on hiring, companies have more flexibility to hire from a diverse talent pool—staying competitive in a challenging labor market.
One-third of American companies have reported difficulty finding talent they need. Companies can focus on benefits to attract and retain employees. Financial benefit plans and wellness resources, employee education or affinity groups will be more important than ever.
Companies need to focus on environmental, social and governance efforts to realize sustainable growth. Employees have also become aware of corporate goals around these issues.
For companies in 2022, clarifying environmental, social and governance targets and communicating progress will be paramount. This will benefit not only talent attraction and retention but also customer acquisition.
It won’t be enough for a company to develop and sell a good product. How the company develops, markets, and delivers the product will be increasingly digital.
Companies that recognize the possibilities of digital transformation, while keeping the values of their employees and customers in mind, will be better positioned to address the challenges in the year ahead and beyond.
Christopher Briscoe is a vice president and senior relationship manager of business banking for Bank of America in Oklahoma.