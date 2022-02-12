Column: Tulsa has much in store for next year in the digital world

As the effects of the coronavirus continue to reshape our world, 2022 will see several factors accelerating the shift to a more digital, hybrid future. In the year ahead, there will be a continued focus on digital transformation as the driving force creating value for Tulsa business owners.

Taking stock of the current landscape and staying ahead of the curve means that organizations can position themselves for success.

Digital advances are key to growth. In 2022, it will be critical for companies to further digitize their offerings and operations using emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

In a Deloitte Insights global study of 441 executives across industries, 73% reported adopting AI in one or more of their business units. Organizations are learning that they don’t need large information technology departments to do so.

In mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation can help accelerate those deals and make companies attractive acquisition targets. Those engaged in the merger and acquisition processes are finding digital technologies helpful in reducing transaction time and costs.