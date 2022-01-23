Column: Tulsa grant puts city on par to revitalizing public golf courses

The Tulsa City Council has at long last acknowledged the deteriorating conditions at municipal golf courses at Page Belcher and Mohawk Park and taken a first step toward rectifying that situation.

The council has approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for golf course improvement with the caveat that there is a match of those funds from the private sector, a signal that eventually the city may be open to a public-private partnership with significant oversight of the courses.

A citizen’s golf advisory committee, of which I am a member, is very confident it can generate the match. Many Tulsans have already indicated they are concerned with what has transpired at the city courses and may get involved.

The combined $2 million could make a dent in the multitude of problems that currently exist. But there’s no reason to spend it or any capital improvement funds unless all parties — City Council, Mayor’s Office, Tulsa Parks staff, Tulsa Park Board and the course operator — can agree on some fundamental changes to the business-as-usual approach that has led to the current conditions, particularly at Page Belcher.

It’s going to take everyone working together to turn this around, but it can certainly be done.