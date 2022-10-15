Column: Tulsa city leaders need to stand up for TPS

After observing the injustice of the Oklahoma State School Board’s meeting on alleged violations of House Bill 1775 regarding Tulsa and Mustang public schools, I’m wondering why our Tulsa leaders are quiet.

I attended the state school board meeting in August where its previous decision to downgrade the accreditation status for both districts was being reviewed. The punishments were unexpected and severe for perhaps imperfect but obviously well-intentioned actions meant to create caring, safe environments for our children.

As a Tulsa Public Schools parent and a lifelong Tulsan, the results of that meeting were unsettling. The state school board members did not even converse over the reconsideration; the majority of them simply voted no.

The mayor of Mustang spoke up for his school at this meeting. He expressed his fear and disappointment for his citizens — especially the students, teachers and parents who are swimming in confusion. He voiced the feelings of all of us who feel bullied by the heavy-handed actions of the state school board, appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. I was in awe of Mustang Mayor Brian Grider’s patriotism — his brave, earnest and intentional care for his community.

Where were Tulsa’s leaders? And, more importantly, where are they now?

I ask that these leaders — our mayor and city counselors — speak up for us, enact their diplomatic duty to try to ease the stress and burden this measure has put on our teachers and administrators.

Stitt’s disdain for Tulsa Public Schools’ leadership is no secret, having first criticized the district during his 2020 inaugural address about its pandemic response. Yet, the U.S. Department of Education praised the TPS approach.

When Stitt ordered a state financial audit of TPS in July, he included this unrelated reference: “I’m also concerned that TPS may have violated state law … which bans public schools from teaching critical race theory. Specifically the bill prohibits the teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.”

The state school board’s votes appear in strict alignment with his feud. For anyone to intervene feels like a political sinkhole. But, trapped at the bottom are 33,211 TPS students, their parents, and the teachers, staff and administrators who support them.

Nevermind that our schools are an essential pillar to the success of our city, that TPS is the largest school district in Oklahoma, that businesses cannot attract employees with schools embroiled in a political battle, or that on his first day in office Mayor G.T. Bynum proclaimed he would use his position as a “megaphone” for public schools.

Also, it is wrong to punish schools for trying to teach empathy for other human beings, which is part of HB 1775’ chilling effect.

TPS is trying to create a space where all students and all people feel welcome; where we all feel safe to be compassionate and understanding; where the whole of history can be taught and discussed without fear that someone “will feel uncomfortable,” causing a teacher to lose their job, an entire school district to lose its accreditation, and our children and our state’s futures to be put in jeopardy.

History and empathy education is often uncomfortable. Here, in Oklahoma of all places, we should know that. But it is essential that we engage with these topics and not be bullied, or legally required, to overlook them.

By teaching our students that it’s OK to learn about and discuss difficult topics, to hold the tension of many viewpoints, we teach them what it means to live in a true community, and what it means to be Americans.

If we can’t work to understand each other and respectfully find a path forward through our disagreements, then our democracy, our humanity, is lost. Silencing people whether with a vague and confusingly enforced law, or by being the bully at the top, is the death of liberty.

Brave and earnest words have the capacity to spur the better angels of our nature in all who hear them. I teach my daughter to speak up at injustice and I expect our leaders to do the same.