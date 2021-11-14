Column: Tulsa can join climate taming cities by putting energy goals in the AEP-PSO franchise agreement

Do you or someone you love have reasonable expectations to live until 2050 or well into the 21st century? If so, please sign up to become a climate tamer and encourage the city of Tulsa to join hundreds of U.S. cities and towns that have become climate taming cities.

Horrific climate change-influenced events in 2021 have demonstrated just how urgent it is for you and the city of Tulsa to become climate tamers. This year, the western United States was on fire and running out of water, and the U.S. Gulf Coast and east coast were devastated by violent, deadly flood-producing storms.

In addition, Texas and Oklahoma were battered by a climate change-induced extreme cold wave resulting in Oklahoma Natural Gas Co. and AEP-PSO incurring nearly a $1 billion each in extraordinary costs that they will soon be asking their ratepayers to cover over many years.

These horrific scenes are mild compared to what will happen if humanity does not rapidly transition to clean, renewable energy for all energy needs so that global average temperature does not exceed 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) above the pre-industrial global average temperature. Failure to meet this nature-dictated goal will cause the Earth to become a chronically violent, burning, drowning, thirsty planet increasingly hostile to life.