Column: Tulsa can join climate taming cities by putting energy goals in the AEP-PSO franchise agreement

Do you or someone you love have reasonable expectations to live until 2050 or well into the 21st century? If so, please sign up to become a climate tamer and encourage the city of Tulsa to join hundreds of U.S. cities and towns that have become climate taming cities.
Horrific climate change-influenced events in 2021 have demonstrated just how urgent it is for you and the city of Tulsa to become climate tamers. This year, the western United States was on fire and running out of water, and the U.S. Gulf Coast and east coast were devastated by violent, deadly flood-producing storms.
In addition, Texas and Oklahoma were battered by a climate change-induced extreme cold wave resulting in Oklahoma Natural Gas Co. and AEP-PSO incurring nearly a $1 billion each in extraordinary costs that they will soon be asking their ratepayers to cover over many years.
These horrific scenes are mild compared to what will happen if humanity does not rapidly transition to clean, renewable energy for all energy needs so that global average temperature does not exceed 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) above the pre-industrial global average temperature. Failure to meet this nature-dictated goal will cause the Earth to become a chronically violent, burning, drowning, thirsty planet increasingly hostile to life.
That is why The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign has requested that the city of Tulsa include provisions in the new franchise fee agreement with American Electric Power-Public Service Company of Oklahoma that create a partnership with the city of Tulsa to do the following:
Achieve the goal that all electricity used in Tulsa will come from clean renewable sources on or before the end of 2035;
Remove barriers impeding AEP-PSO’s ability to offer more ambitious and wide-reaching energy efficiency programs; and
Remove barriers impeding the ability of Tulsa residents, businesses and organizations to enjoy opportunities for reaping the benefits of rooftop and community solar generation that are equal to or better than those enjoyed by residents, businesses and organizations in states where rooftop and community solar generation facilities are proliferating.
The Ready for 100 Tulsa Action Campaign is a part of a nationwide movement to convince cities, counties, and states to pursue specific energy goals.
If Tulsa will do this, it will join more than 467 U.S. cities and towns using franchise renewal negotiations to transition to clean, renewable energy and to achieve greater levels of energy efficiency.
In addition, a City Council resolution has been drafted about clean, renewable electricity that would commit the city to the following:
Supporting a community-wide goal of 100% clean renewable electricity by 2035;
Influencing state and federal governments for the necessary changes to achieve 100% clean renewable electricity by 2035;
Identifying and eliminating barriers that make the installation and use of rooftop and community solar facilities more difficult and less financially feasible;
Setting an example by taking actions necessary to eliminate wasteful consumption of electricity and achieve the highest levels of efficiency in its operations and functions; and
Promoting energy justice in the production and consumption of electricity by helping vulnerable low-income residents live in energy efficient homes, acquire the electricity they need and secure jobs within the emerging energy efficiency and distributed electricity generation industries.
As of now, at least 183 U.S. cities and towns have adopted such climate taming resolutions.
It is expected that the new franchise agreement with AEP-PSO will be voted on during the Nov. 17 City Council meeting. It is also expected that the clean, renewable electricity resolution will be introduced at that meeting.
That is why the Tulsa Ready for 100 Action Campaign asks you to become a climate tamer by letting the mayor and city councilors know that you want the new franchise agreement to contain clean, renewable electricity and energy efficiency provisions and you want the city to pass and implement the clean renewable electricity resolution.
Featured video: