Column: Tulsa arts moving full STEAM ahead in creating new traditions and changing economic outcomes

There is an artistic spirit and impact that is alive and well in Tulsa.

It has been a tough journey navigating the waters of the last almost two years. But, the case for the importance of the arts became clearer than ever.

The arts break barriers, support quality of life, bring joy and increases economic value and diversification throughout communities. At its core, art is any expression of individual, idea or thought.

Because of this, art leaves room for imagination and innovation. It fuels the creativity of our children, leaders and community members, while economically increasing the value of our local and national entities and cultures.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that the arts and culture sector contributed $4.9 billion to Oklahoma’s economy in 2019. That directly correlates to 2.4% of the state’s GDP, 42,427 jobs and a cumulative compensation of $2.4 billion.

The evidence of the impact of the arts community is seen at the national level as well with the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis identifying the arts and culture sector as a $919.7 billion industry, making up 4.3% of the nation’s GDP.