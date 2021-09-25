Column: Tulsa arts moving full STEAM ahead in creating new traditions and changing economic outcomes

There is an artistic spirit and impact that is alive and well in Tulsa.
It has been a tough journey navigating the waters of the last almost two years. But, the case for the importance of the arts became clearer than ever.
The arts break barriers, support quality of life, bring joy and increases economic value and diversification throughout communities. At its core, art is any expression of individual, idea or thought.
Because of this, art leaves room for imagination and innovation. It fuels the creativity of our children, leaders and community members, while economically increasing the value of our local and national entities and cultures.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that the arts and culture sector contributed $4.9 billion to Oklahoma’s economy in 2019. That directly correlates to 2.4% of the state’s GDP, 42,427 jobs and a cumulative compensation of $2.4 billion.
The evidence of the impact of the arts community is seen at the national level as well with the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis identifying the arts and culture sector as a $919.7 billion industry, making up 4.3% of the nation’s GDP.
The benefits of the arts have become so obvious that it has begun to weave its influence into other impactful fields and studies. Many that have previously used the acronym STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) have shifted to using STEAM instead. The newly added “A” represents Arts.
In Tulsa, there are plenty of opportunities for children and adults alike to engage in the arts. From STEAM activities every Saturday at the Gathering Place to Sunday afternoons at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
I have the privilege of serving as the general director and chief executive officer of the Tulsa Opera, and I have discovered the purpose of the arts, specifically music and opera, is to bring people together through storytelling, encouraging new perspectives and bringing value to the world around us.
In my work, we get to take classical masterpieces and integrate them into the contemporary world. These realities coincide perfectly to create beautiful new opportunities for individuals, communities and economies.
The magic of opera is what it does for the people and community who experience it.
For the second year in a row, families and community members can Play Ball at the Opera, this time with Puccini and Verdi. On Oct. 15, Tulsa Opera will perform at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, bringing two unlikely entertainment mediums and two unlikely groups of people together.
Through ONEOK Field and Tulsa Opera leadership, a new tradition has taken hold of Tulsa for one night every fall, selling out the seats and entertaining Green Country’s opera-goers, families and children. Play Ball at the Opera has the significant power to contribute to the already overwhelmingly positive impact of the arts in the Tulsa, Oklahoma and national communities.
Play Ball at the Opera is just one of the exciting arts opportunities available to the Tulsa community, and a collaboration of which the Tulsa Opera is very proud.
My encouragement to you is to find your own personal way to interact with the arts. Maybe it’s opera, or maybe it’s painting, dance, theater, museums or a myriad of other artistic endeavors, but the positive benefits of the arts are evident through personal and economic outcomes.
Art brings life to people, societies and economies, so go out in your community and find a way to create and support the art and artists around you.
About Ken McConnell is the general director of the Tulsa Opera and previously served as its chief administrative officer. He has presented nearly 30 productions across the main stage operas, Tulsa Youth Opera and Tulsa Opera’s Filstrup Resident Artist presentations.