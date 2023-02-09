It has been reported that Tulsa has a housing deficit of 7,000 units. If it were only one resident per unit, that would be almost the size of the city of Wagoner — or three times the occupancy level of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

If it’s a family with children, you could easily overflow the capacity of ONEOK Field, which seats 9,500 people.

It is a powerful visual to think of all the Tulsans in need of housing. Not all are unsheltered. Some may be staying temporarily with friends or family or not seen because they are living in their car — all just an incident or two away from being on the street.

The root of this growing problem is a lack of affordable housing. New affordable housing units are rarely being built, and limited housing options continue to drive up rent. Prices are up 12%, outpacing inflation and growth.

The further tragedy is that even when a housing unit becomes available in Tulsa, there are too many landlords who are unwilling to accept housing vouchers, exacerbating the issue and deflating those in need. It is heartbreaking when someone finally gets a housing voucher only to find it unusable.

The answer to homelessness is housing, and housing is health care. Imagine needing insulin for your diabetes with no refrigerated place to store it. Imagine losing your belongings that carried the inhaler for your asthma. Imagine not having a reliable place to house your life-saving blood pressure, cholesterol or thyroid medicine. Imagine having nowhere to keep your mental health medications.

If you have no place to call home, it is hard to stay healthy.

As it snowed and iced recently and temperatures dropped, we know our unhoused friends and neighbors were put in a perilous situation.

Volunteers combed Tulsa recently for the annual Point in Time count. We will soon see numbers for 2023, but it’s unlikely there will be a significant decrease. And not everyone experiencing homelessness is counted, as some were lucky enough that night to be on a friend’s couch. But many unhoused are also unseen.

Kudos to Mayor G.T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council for the creation of the new task force on Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health. This group has the chance to create a path for the city of Tulsa to use its full weight in attacking the affordable housing shortage and addressing growing demands for mental health services.

As a community we have to work together. We need affordable housing units owned by fellow Tulsans who will join in the winnable fight to end homelessness.

Without creating more units, we will continue to see those experiencing homelessness on the streets. Without new units, holding a voucher becomes an empty promise.

Tulsa has numerous agencies on the front lines working to resolve the issues of homelessness and mental illness. Keeping a strong workforce in this nonprofit sector is key to our success. If you have ever wanted a job with a critically important mission that brings change to people most in need, you’ve never been needed more. Please consider working for one of our vibrant, strong organizations.

These issues didn’t happen overnight, but they can be systematically solved by compassionate professionals, inspired landlords and business owners, dedicated philanthropists, the leadership and investment of our mayor and city council and motivated, caring citizens.

Terri White is the chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma and a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.