Column: True stories of what makes an educator #PublicSchoolProud

What makes us #PublicSchoolProud this week? The following anecdotes are just a few glimpses of my observations as an educator in my current district, where I have taught for 13 short years.

Of course, there are always deeper stories, with names and faces, of a student on the other side of these relationships. But these represent what public education looks like.

It’s the teacher who meets a student on the floor next to his desk, overwhelmed because he never attended school before. She sits there, by his side, as long as it takes for him to feel comfortable.

It’s the counselor who spends her morning braiding a student’s hair because the girl struggled as she got herself ready this morning. And it’s the school nurse welcoming an exhausted student for a nap because he had no sleep the previous night due to his parents’ fighting again.

It’s the district administrator who organizes a college visit for a student with dreams of becoming an engineer but who lacks home support to make that happen. Also, there is the football coach continuing to teach athletes life lessons the 21 hours a day they aren’t at practice.

It’s the superintendent attending car duty daily.