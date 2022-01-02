 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: Travel next year from TUL
0 Comments

Column: Travel next year from TUL

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The launch of the New Year always brings with it feelings of optimism, the opportunity to make the most of the year ahead, and a sense of commitment to the resolutions that will make us feel happier, stronger, and more appreciative of the experiences that we have with the people that we love.

This year, I am optimistic that air travel will play a critical role in your journey to thrive. Low airfares, an abundance of nonstop flights and our industry’s commitment to making your experience safe and stress free all make 2022 the year to dust off that suitcase and enjoy the adventure that comes with air travel.

Tulsa International Airport has spent the past year working with our airline partners to expand nonstop flight options, making air travel even more convenient than it was prior to the pandemic. We now have nonstop service to 24 destinations, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and six Florida cities.

In 2021, we welcomed a new air carrier, Breeze Airways, with nonstop service to Tampa, Florida, along with a mix of airlines committed to providing low airfares to popular leisure destinations. Allegiant Air added three new nonstop markets to their route network from Tulsa, including Phoenix-Mesa, Sarasota-Bradenton and Austin. Our community celebrated the addition of nonstop service on American Airlines to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., in November, alongside new routes to Miami and Austin.

Never before has our region enjoyed the growth in air service that we saw last year.

In 2022, we look forward to welcoming new service to Chicago Midway International Airport in June on Southwest Airlines, in addition to its service to Austin that begins in April.

As the Tulsa region continues to embrace air travel, our team at Tulsa International Airport carries the community’s message to our airline partners – let’s keep growing. Our work continues on behalf of the travelers that we serve. And the best way to continue to grow air service is for people to utilize the nonstop service we have today.

Whether you are traveling to your favorite destination or you have friends, family or business associates traveling here to Tulsa, every flight booked to and from Tulsa builds our case for the next new nonstop route.

As you think about the year ahead, consider what memories you want to create. What sights do you want to see? Who would you enjoy taking along for the ride?

Tulsa International Airport and our airline partners are ready to make this year’s adventure your best one yet. Cheers to 2022 and to your journey.

When you decide to travel, I hope you will choose to enjoy the convenience of traveling from TUL.

Alexis Higgins is the chief executive officer at Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

Featured video:

Deadly tornadoes in Midwest. Winter storms in Texas earlier this year. We need to have a serious discussions about how we're going to deal with deadly storms. Editorials editor Ginnie Graham and columnist Bob Doucette discuss.

Alexis Higgins is the chief executive officer at Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Column: Oklahoma attorney general's vaccine claims 'unconscionable'
Columnists

Column: Oklahoma attorney general's vaccine claims 'unconscionable'

  • Updated

"The risks of COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated people are higher where community transmission of the virus is widespread," said family physician Steven Crawford, board chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and co-chair of the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians Legislative Committee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert