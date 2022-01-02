Column: Travel next year from TUL

The launch of the New Year always brings with it feelings of optimism, the opportunity to make the most of the year ahead, and a sense of commitment to the resolutions that will make us feel happier, stronger, and more appreciative of the experiences that we have with the people that we love.
This year, I am optimistic that air travel will play a critical role in your journey to thrive. Low airfares, an abundance of nonstop flights and our industry’s commitment to making your experience safe and stress free all make 2022 the year to dust off that suitcase and enjoy the adventure that comes with air travel.
Tulsa International Airport has spent the past year working with our airline partners to expand nonstop flight options, making air travel even more convenient than it was prior to the pandemic. We now have nonstop service to 24 destinations, including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and six Florida cities.
In 2021, we welcomed a new air carrier, Breeze Airways, with nonstop service to Tampa, Florida, along with a mix of airlines committed to providing low airfares to popular leisure destinations. Allegiant Air added three new nonstop markets to their route network from Tulsa, including Phoenix-Mesa, Sarasota-Bradenton and Austin. Our community celebrated the addition of nonstop service on American Airlines to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., in November, alongside new routes to Miami and Austin.
Never before has our region enjoyed the growth in air service that we saw last year.
In 2022, we look forward to welcoming new service to Chicago Midway International Airport in June on Southwest Airlines, in addition to its service to Austin that begins in April.
As the Tulsa region continues to embrace air travel, our team at Tulsa International Airport carries the community’s message to our airline partners – let’s keep growing. Our work continues on behalf of the travelers that we serve. And the best way to continue to grow air service is for people to utilize the nonstop service we have today.
Whether you are traveling to your favorite destination or you have friends, family or business associates traveling here to Tulsa, every flight booked to and from Tulsa builds our case for the next new nonstop route.
As you think about the year ahead, consider what memories you want to create. What sights do you want to see? Who would you enjoy taking along for the ride?
Tulsa International Airport and our airline partners are ready to make this year’s adventure your best one yet. Cheers to 2022 and to your journey.
When you decide to travel, I hope you will choose to enjoy the convenience of traveling from TUL.