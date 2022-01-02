Column: Travel next year from TUL

Never before has our region enjoyed the growth in air service that we saw last year.

In 2022, we look forward to welcoming new service to Chicago Midway International Airport in June on Southwest Airlines, in addition to its service to Austin that begins in April.

As the Tulsa region continues to embrace air travel, our team at Tulsa International Airport carries the community’s message to our airline partners – let’s keep growing. Our work continues on behalf of the travelers that we serve. And the best way to continue to grow air service is for people to utilize the nonstop service we have today.

Whether you are traveling to your favorite destination or you have friends, family or business associates traveling here to Tulsa, every flight booked to and from Tulsa builds our case for the next new nonstop route.

As you think about the year ahead, consider what memories you want to create. What sights do you want to see? Who would you enjoy taking along for the ride?

Tulsa International Airport and our airline partners are ready to make this year’s adventure your best one yet. Cheers to 2022 and to your journey.