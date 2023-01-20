Column: Transformation of Arts District hasn't changed plight of those with addictions and brain health disorders

It was one of those sunny but bitterly cold Oklahoma January mornings. We found our client standing in his usual spot in front of the John 3:16 Shelter.

He was clothed too lightly for the weather. To the casual observer he is what he appears to be, a 30-something homeless man.

To the Family and Children’s Services Programs of Assertive Community Treatment’s nurse I was accompanying, he is much more.

Familiar with this man’s life story, the PACT nurse is aware of his struggle with serious mental illness. As she talks with him and administers his prescribed medication, the nurse urges him — for his safety — to go into the shelter.

The young man assures her he will, but only when he is ready. We leave to find the next client down the street at the Day Center.

I know these streets. I have witnessed their transformation from the bowery it was when I was the district police officer in 1970 to the Arts District it is today.

Over the years, Tulsa found the resources to physically transform the district. What has not changed is that the plight of the people who suffer from addictions and brain disorders who inhabited the underpasses and abandoned buildings in the 1970s is still with us today.

This is not due to a lack of effort by Tulsans. We are a compassionate community.

Tulsans, through a combination of programs instituted by nonprofit providers, faith communities, local foundations and resolute individuals, show they care about the men, women and children struggling to survive on our streets. As vital as these ongoing programs are, they fall short of affording comprehensive care and long-term solutions for these vulnerable people.

Providing social services at the street level is a complex and costly undertaking. The barrier to moving from reactive responses to sustainable solutions is not in the complexity but in the funding.

Historically, program funding has been a combination of philanthropic commitment, nonprofit providers and government sources.

Those public funds are largely from grants in varying amounts. Unfortunately, government grant funding sources, by nature, tend to be short term, usually ranging from one to three years. Sustained solutions require prolonged funding.

Tulsa should be creating a viable municipal funding base for the continuum of care approach for those who find themselves dangerously exposed on our streets.

Any discussion about the use or increase of taxes is always fraught with tension. The foundation for this discussion appears in the Tulsa City Charter, which clearly states that the mission of the city government is “to protect the public peace, health, order, morals, and safety, and to promote the general welfare of the City of Tulsa and its inhabitants.”

The fulfillment of this mission means that no person in Tulsa should be without adequate shelter, food or medical care. Achieving sustainable and equitable funding to support this mission requires recognizing these basic social services provisions as a core responsibility of city government alongside public safety, streets and utilities.

To this end, a truly compassionate community is open to committing additional city funds and willing to support the creation of supplemental revenue streams dedicated to healing our community.

Tulsa already has community services, talented professionals and committed volunteers engaged in service to those in need. However, a truly compassionate city government should not rest until all who are homeless, hungry or without medical care have these basic needs met.

It is time for Tulsans to be bold and courageous in enhancing the well-being of all.