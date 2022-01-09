Column: TPS board making changes to put priority focus on student outcomes

First, to elevate our focus on student outcomes, we propose dedicating one of our two monthly meetings to a deep review of student performance. During this meeting, the board will engage with TPS staff on student outcomes and our progress toward the goals we’ve set for the district.

Our other monthly meeting will continue to be a traditional business meeting during which we provide accountability, oversight and leadership appropriate for a school board.

Second, to make it easier for the public to address the board, we propose moving public comments to the beginning of the business meeting agenda. This will dramatically reduce the waiting time while still providing speakers with full access to the board.

We also propose to continue to allow people to call in — a welcome addition borne of the pandemic — to make it more convenient for speakers to join us from the comfort of home or work.

Finally, we are proposing that we join other local districts in reducing the number of routine administrative items to which we dedicate precious discussion time. All items requiring board approval will continue to be public and published 10 days in advance of the meeting, and we will continue to welcome feedback from the public.