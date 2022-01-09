Column: TPS board making changes to put priority focus on student outcomes

Over the past year, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education has been working hard to improve our leadership of our city’s school system. Our improvement efforts trace back to a simple belief: Student outcomes won’t change until adult behaviors change. The changes we need start with the board.
As a board, our first big step in improvement was engaging in more than 30 community meetings where we heard about Tulsans’ desire for schools to get back to the basics with a focus on holistic literacy.
We heard about wanting schools that offer hands-on learning and more options for high school students. We heard about our community’s expectation that our schools truly prepare our students for success in college, career and real life.
We used this experience to set measurable goals for our district for the next five years; those goals form the basis of our new five-year strategic plan, which will be introduced later this spring and implemented in the 2022-2023 school year.
As a board, our next leadership improvement is elevating our focus on student learning. To do that, we need to make some changes to our board meetings that allow us to lead by focusing on students while, at the same time, remaining accessible to the public and transparent in our decisions.
First, to elevate our focus on student outcomes, we propose dedicating one of our two monthly meetings to a deep review of student performance. During this meeting, the board will engage with TPS staff on student outcomes and our progress toward the goals we’ve set for the district.
Our other monthly meeting will continue to be a traditional business meeting during which we provide accountability, oversight and leadership appropriate for a school board.
Second, to make it easier for the public to address the board, we propose moving public comments to the beginning of the business meeting agenda. This will dramatically reduce the waiting time while still providing speakers with full access to the board.
We also propose to continue to allow people to call in — a welcome addition borne of the pandemic — to make it more convenient for speakers to join us from the comfort of home or work.
Finally, we are proposing that we join other local districts in reducing the number of routine administrative items to which we dedicate precious discussion time. All items requiring board approval will continue to be public and published 10 days in advance of the meeting, and we will continue to welcome feedback from the public.
These changes will help us all — the board, the superintendent, and the community — focus on student learning and progress. Please join us in this opportunity to engage in new ways as we strive for student success in the real world.