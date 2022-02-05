Column: Top ways to stop the college graduation migration from Oklahoma

They seek adventuring in the outdoors but are unaware of Oklahoma’s diverse and bountiful ecoregions.

Furthermore, the most critical decision point is rarely recognized: They do not desire staying in Oklahoma after graduation because they believe that their in-state professional opportunities are lackluster. And they are right.

A recent study by the Economic Innovation Group highlights these dwindling prospects. While Tulsa offers just around 52 fresh graduate jobs per 10,000 residents, other heartland cities such as Austin, Omaha and Oklahoma City present 109, 96, and 77, respectively.

To put it into perspective: Omaha’s population is about 5% smaller than Tulsa’s, but it has 76% more entry-level jobs for recent college graduates.

It is no secret that Oklahoma is hemorrhaging talent. Our state, much like the broader heartland, suffers from chronic “brain drain.”

A report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City paints a bleak picture, illustrating how Oklahoma now sees an average net outflow of 5,300 college graduates per year, our highest rate in at least two decades. Most of those moving are either under 25 or in their prime working years, between the ages of 25 to 34.