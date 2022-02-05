Column: Top ways to stop the college graduation migration from Oklahoma

In the fall of 2018, I surveyed my college peers to gauge their next steps. Freshly in my 20s and nearly done with my undergraduate studies, I found myself teetering between plans. My decision revolved around one central question: Should I stay in Oklahoma?
I wondered if others in my generation felt the same tension.
A few hundred of my colleagues responded to the poll, and about three-fourths, or 73%, of them reported wanting to leave the state after graduation. While these results shocked many, they did not surprise me.
Growing up in Oklahoma, most definitions of success that I heard included — and sometimes concluded with — seeing a “You Are Now Leaving Oklahoma” sign, but a relatively lower cost of tuition and proximity to family lured many into staying in state for college. Evidently the dream to depart was not lulled that easily.
Hoping to dig up the trend’s root causes, I launched another, more comprehensive survey. With over 1,000 respondents of diverse backgrounds and interests, the results did not change: The vast majority of Oklahoma college students reported that they desired to leave the state after graduation.
The obvious reasons were quickly identifiable. Regardless of reported political affiliation, younger talent strongly values living where investments in public education, infrastructure and environmental protection are prioritized.
They seek adventuring in the outdoors but are unaware of Oklahoma’s diverse and bountiful ecoregions.
Furthermore, the most critical decision point is rarely recognized: They do not desire staying in Oklahoma after graduation because they believe that their in-state professional opportunities are lackluster. And they are right.
A recent study by the Economic Innovation Group highlights these dwindling prospects. While Tulsa offers just around 52 fresh graduate jobs per 10,000 residents, other heartland cities such as Austin, Omaha and Oklahoma City present 109, 96, and 77, respectively.
To put it into perspective: Omaha’s population is about 5% smaller than Tulsa’s, but it has 76% more entry-level jobs for recent college graduates.
It is no secret that Oklahoma is hemorrhaging talent. Our state, much like the broader heartland, suffers from chronic “brain drain.”
A report by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City paints a bleak picture, illustrating how Oklahoma now sees an average net outflow of 5,300 college graduates per year, our highest rate in at least two decades. Most of those moving are either under 25 or in their prime working years, between the ages of 25 to 34.
However, it is not too late to disrupt the status quo. Programs such as Tulsa Remote, which has attracted more than 1,300 remote workers to our city, showcase that the right opportunity can captivate young talent.
While universities bring thousands to our state, supporting structures fail to retain them. In the 10 years prior to May 2018, less than half of University of Tulsa students and under a quarter of Oral Roberts University students remained in the metro after graduation.
In that time, only one-fifth of Oklahoma State University alumni and barely 9% of University of Oklahoma alumni moved to Tulsa.
Nevertheless, there are tangible solutions to repair the retention pipeline.
A key finding from my study was that internship opportunities critically influence desirability of place after graduation. Students who had just one internship in Oklahoma were 11% more likely to stay in the region following graduation. If they had two, they were 49% more likely.
As mentioned before, Tulsa has a lot of work to do in this arena. Fortunately, there are newly minted programs gaining traction on these issues.
For example, Tulsa Service Year brings a cohort of the most talented recent college graduates from across the nation for fellowships in nonprofits throughout the city. InTulsa matches talent with job opportunities for seamless growth and scaling. Serving as guides to the area, Root Tulsa and VisitTulsa showcase Tulsa’s culture and livability.
And perhaps most relevant, CampusTulsa offers companies and prospective interns a one-stop-shop for events, job postings, training and other vital support to create a city-wide internship network.
By investing in internship programs and bolstering entry-level job opportunities, we can attract and retain young, local talent in Tulsa. It will, however, take buy-in from companies, universities and nonprofits throughout the city and the state to make it happen.
Muneeb Ata, a recent graduate of the University of Oklahoma and a native of Tulsa, serves as program and communications associate at the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
