Column: To compete in OSSAA events, students must be enrolled in OSSAA member schools

To participate in activities sponsored by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, students must be enrolled in schools that are members of the statewide association. This fact is lost in a recent movement to allow students in non-OSSAA member institutions to compete.
During the past 10 years, administering the athletics programs for the second largest school district in the state, our staff witnessed the influx of all kinds of educational school models. The number of these schools grew each year; some were creditable, and some were not so creditable.
For students choosing not to attend secondary schools where they reside, we would have questions weekly about their eligibility in OSSAA activities. In most cases, students enrolled in virtual charter schools were told by those school officials that they could compete in OSSAA events.
Of course, that was not a true statement.
School choice is an individual decision made by the student and the parent. If the choice is purely an educational decision, then that should take precedence over all other considerations.
Students enrolled in the virtual education programs of the school districts where they live are eligible. Those schools are OSSAA members and would be where the students would go for in-person instruction. The school leaders have day-to-day communication regarding academic progress of the students.
Also, student attendance is monitored by the school, certifying eligibility. The school leaders monitor satisfactory academic matriculation to ensure the student is maintaining good academic standing.
The integrity of the system monitoring academic progression must be consistent for every school and for every student to ensure equity for all students participating in OSSAA activities.
During the ongoing pandemic, one of the most discussed elements has been the return to in-person instruction. A student’s mental health and growth can be enhanced with interactions with peers in educational and activities-based instructional settings.
The so-called “virtual public schools” make no investment for athletics or non-athletics activities, such as band. Yet they want their students to be afforded the same opportunities provided by OSSAA member schools.
These virtual schools do not have gymnasiums, stadiums, band rooms or debate classrooms for their students. The local public and private schools making that financial commitment would be asked to take these students into their extracurricular programs with very little knowledge of the education level those students receive.
These virtual schools have not made an investment in insurance, uniforms, equipment, supplies or coaches’ stipends. Yet they want to benefit from all of those items. If the school is not committed to the total education of the student, then that school should cease to exist.
OSSAA is committed to gender equity, which is a consideration that must be addressed when configuring an athletics program. To maintain an equitable position to the Title IX guidelines, students not enrolled in the school they are representing opens up another issue for the host school to navigate.
The bottom line is that families are making individual decisions to transfer into a virtual program unconnected to the OSSAA-member school district where a student resides. Like all decisions, there are always consequences to take under consideration.
If these virtual schools are really interested in providing a total education for their students, then there is a price to pay. They need to join the OSSAA and make a commitment to their students to provide them with an educational-based activities program.
If that is not feasible, then they should make an application to join the OSSAA as an associate member and find a member school district to co-op to provide the participation opportunity they seek for their students.
Gil Cloud spent 51 years in sports administration, including 10 as athletic director at Tulsa Public Schools, and served on the OSSAA Athletics Directors Advisory Board. He was also director of athletics at Northeastern State University, Arkansas Tech University and Upper Iowa University.
