Column: To compete in OSSAA events, students must be enrolled in OSSAA member schools

OSSAA is committed to gender equity, which is a consideration that must be addressed when configuring an athletics program. To maintain an equitable position to the Title IX guidelines, students not enrolled in the school they are representing opens up another issue for the host school to navigate.

The bottom line is that families are making individual decisions to transfer into a virtual program unconnected to the OSSAA-member school district where a student resides. Like all decisions, there are always consequences to take under consideration.

If these virtual schools are really interested in providing a total education for their students, then there is a price to pay. They need to join the OSSAA and make a commitment to their students to provide them with an educational-based activities program.

If that is not feasible, then they should make an application to join the OSSAA as an associate member and find a member school district to co-op to provide the participation opportunity they seek for their students.

Gil Cloud spent 51 years in sports administration, including 10 as athletic director at Tulsa Public Schools, and served on the OSSAA Athletics Directors Advisory Board. He was also director of athletics at Northeastern State University, Arkansas Tech University and Upper Iowa University. Gil Cloud spent 51 years in sports administration, including 10 as athletic director at Tulsa Public Schools, and served on the OSSAA Athletics Directors Advisory Board. He was also director of athletics at Northeastern State University, Arkansas Tech University and Upper Iowa University.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.