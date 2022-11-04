Column: To all Oklahoma voters, now is your time

Thoughtful Oklahomans have been cringing for years about being at the bottom of too many critical national metrics: 43rd in overall livability, 40th in children’s well-being, between 45th and 49th in public education (depending on source) and 48th in public health.

On the other hand, we’ve proven we can excel. We were the 9th worst in cost-adjusted per pupil funding, top ten per capita in COVID-19 deaths, No. 1 in heart disease mortality, and the 6th highest overall U.S. crime rate. The Tulsa murder rate is nearly three times that of Los Angeles.

Seventy-four percent of fourth-graders were found to lack grade-level proficiency in reading and math in 2019, a score virtually unchanged from 1998. Meanwhile, in 2021 our state government raked in $15.8 billion, the highest tax revenue in Oklahoma history.

Another statistic drives much of this: Oklahoma is dead last in eligible voter turnout.

Regardless of how we might prefer to solve a policy issue, there’s no denying that a functional democracy is built on the right to vote and the full exercise of that right. On Tuesday, the ball will finally be in our court.

To those who sat on the sidelines in the June primaries, the 83% of lawfully registered Oklahoma voters who did not or could not exercise their right and civic duty because they were excluded by our undemocratic, publicly-funded closed primaries, or simply felt uninspired: Now is your time.

To the tens of thousands of newly registered or first-time voters: Welcome. Now get out there and don’t give up.

To those registered voters who say their votes don’t matter: In Oklahoma’s default closed primaries, you have a good point. But the general elections are when you can be part of the solution.

And now a word about what you will see, and not see, on your ballot:

According to the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch, “Nearly 70% of state House and Senate races up for reelection in 2022 were decided in the primaries. That’s up from 27% in 2018.” Less than one-third of Oklahoma House seats will be decided in this general election. Nearly half of the remaining races had no primary challenger.

Oklahoma ranks among the nation's least competitive states for legislative races. Only Alabama has a higher percentage of seats without major party competition.

As Oklahoma Watch rightly notes, “Without competitive local races, voters are more likely to become disengaged or feel alienated, studies have found. The same can happen to lawmakers who aren't making their case to voters. A 2011 Georgetown University study found state legislators who run unopposed are less effective and engaged with constituents.”

Meanwhile, over 413,000 Oklahomans and growing are lawfully registered as “unaffiliated,” or independent, as of Oct. 31. While Oklahoma gladly took their tax money to pay for exclusive party primaries, the state and parties refused them the full right to vote. The only exception comes from the Democratic Party which allows independents to vote in its primary.

Our state sidelines our citizens for no legitimate reason. We’re suppressing all voices with the widely heard message that regular folks should butt out and leave government to the powers that be. Does that sound right to you?

It is un-American and undemocratic to force an eligible voter to join a political party to exercise a constitutional right to vote. Closed primaries are obviously not right for Oklahoma.

If you like being at the bottom of the U.S. in voter turnout, public education performance and livability, then you’re in luck. Our closed primary system has helped produce exactly that.

If, however, you want to leave Oklahoma better than you found it, you want a better future with a diverse economy and capable workforce, and you want your children and grandchildren to live in Oklahoma and be proud of it, it’s show time.

Let’s all stand up and vote to demand solutions and leaders who move us forward in common purpose.

Ross Swimmer, an attorney, is former principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and former assistant secretary of the interior for Indian affairs. He lives in Tulsa and is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Margaret Kobos is a Tulsa attorney and founder of Oklahoma United for Progress.